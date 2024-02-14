Colby Howard Joins TRICON Garage for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Colby Howard, a 22-year-old NASCAR driver, is set to take the wheel for TRICON Garage in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway. With experience in both the Truck and Xfinity Series, Howard brings an impressive four top-10 finishes in the Truck Series to the table.

A Young Talent on the Rise

Colby Howard's passion for racing began at a tender age and has since blossomed into a promising career. With 94 starts in the NASCAR National Series, Howard has demonstrated his capabilities and is eager to prove his mettle at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to drive for TRICON Garage," Howard said. "The team has a proven track record, and I'm looking forward to contributing to their success."

Project Hope Foundation Takes the Spotlight

Howard will be racing with the Project Hope Foundation adorning his Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. The foundation's mission is to provide assistance and resources to underprivileged children, making Howard's participation in the event even more meaningful.

"It's an honor to represent the Project Hope Foundation," Howard stated. "Their work is truly inspiring, and I'm thrilled to help raise awareness for their cause."

The Race Ahead

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event, FR8 208, is scheduled for February 24 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Howard will be joining forces with teammates Dean Thompson, Corey Heim, Tanner Gray, and Taylor Gray to compete for the coveted title.

The competition promises to be intense, but Howard is undeterred. "I'm focused and ready to give it my all," he affirmed. "I believe in the team, and I believe in myself. Together, I know we can achieve great things."

As the NASCAR season gains momentum, all eyes will be on Colby Howard and his quest for victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The stage is set for a thrilling display of skill, determination, and the indomitable spirit of racing.

The event will air at 2 p.m. ET on FS1, offering viewers an exhilarating experience and a chance to witness the rise of a young, talented driver. Howard's journey serves as a testament to the power of ambition and the unwavering pursuit of dreams in the world of NASCAR.

On February 24, tune in to watch Colby Howard and the TRICON Garage team take on the challenges of the FR8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race promises to be an electrifying spectacle of speed, strategy, and sportsmanship.