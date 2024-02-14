Colbert's Call: Intuition Key in Football Decision-Making

Kevin Colbert, the former general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has a message for the football world: analytics are overused in the sport. In a recent podcast interview on North Shore Drive, Colbert shared his belief that intuition should play a key role in decision-making during games.
The Limitations of Analytics
Colbert, who led the Steelers' front office for over two decades, acknowledged that analytics have become increasingly prevalent in football. However, he expressed concerns about their overuse. According to Colbert, analytics cannot measure intangibles and do not account for factors like crowd noise or player health.
"Analytics have their place, but they shouldn't be the sole deciding factor," Colbert said. "There are things that can't be quantified, and that's where intuition comes in."
The Importance of Intuition
Colbert believes that intuition should play a significant role in decisions made during games, such as whether to go for it on fourth down. "You can't just rely on the numbers," he said. "You have to trust your gut and make decisions based on what you see on the field."
Colbert's emphasis on intuition is reflected in the Steelers' approach to player evaluation. Despite the increasing use of analytics in the league, the Steelers have maintained one of the smallest analytics departments in the NFL and rely heavily on in-person scouting.
A Successful Approach
The Steelers' approach to player evaluation has yielded positive results. In the 2023 draft, the team selected rookies like Joey Porter Jr., Keeanu Benton, and Nick Herbig, all of whom have made significant contributions to the team. This success comes despite the team's lackluster draft history in the latter years of Colbert's career, which saw draft busts like Devin Bush and Chase Claypool.
The pressure is now on current GM Omar Khan to continue this success in the upcoming NFL draft and free agency. Khan will have to balance the use of analytics and intuition in his decision-making, but Colbert's advice may prove invaluable.
In a sport where every decision can have a significant impact, Colbert's message is clear: analytics are important, but intuition is still key in decision-making in football.
As the Steelers move forward, they will continue to rely on their scouting department and the intuition of their decision-makers. With the right balance of analytics and intuition, the team hopes to build a roster that can compete for a Super Bowl title.
