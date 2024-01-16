Colaiste na Carraige Seizes All-Ireland Schools Cup Title in Tightly Contested Match

In a riveting display of skill and determination, Colaiste na Carraige clinched the Girls Under 16B All-Ireland Schools Cup title, defeating St Andrew's College with a final score of 48-42 at the National Basketball Arena. The match, characterized by its fierce competitiveness, saw both teams knotted at 10-10 in the first five minutes.

Stepping Up and Taking the Lead

Colaiste na Carraige, a team hailing from Donegal and captained by the game's Most Valuable Player (MVP), Laura Boyle, seized the initiative, concluding the first quarter with a four-point advantage. A sudden setback hit St Andrew's in the second quarter when key player Siofra Van Damme sustained an injury. Nevertheless, with Scarlett Livingston leading the charge, they managed to level the score at 20-20 before halftime. Colaiste na Carraige, undeterred, regained their lead as they headed into the break.

A Nail-Biting Second Half

The second half unfolded to be a spectacle of remarkable three-pointers from both sides. Amidst this exchange of prowess, Colaiste na Carraige managed to retain a slender lead. The final quarter was nothing short of breathtaking. St Andrew's briefly stole the lead, but Colaiste na Carraige retaliated with a decisive run that ultimately sealed their victory.

A Triumph Well-deserved

This victory marks a significant milestone for Colaiste na Carraige, who had experienced the disappointment of semifinal losses in previous years. Their championship win is a testament to their relentless determination and sporting prowess. Simon Waugh, the head coach of the team, expressed immense pride in his squad's competitiveness and resilience. He praised their consistent performance and hard work throughout their tenure at the school, signalling a bright future for the young athletes.