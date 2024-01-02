Cody Rhodes: Unfounded Rumors and the Real Story Within WWE

The professional wrestling community has been buzzing with speculation following rumors suggesting that Cody Rhodes, a prominent WWE figure, is allegedly unhappy and has refused to extend his contract with the company. This conjecture gained momentum following the unexpected return of The Rock during a Day 1 RAW event. The sudden reappearance of such a significant character has led some fans to speculate about its potential impact on Rhodes’s chances at a WrestleMania main event.

Inside Source Debunks Rumors

However, these rumors have been refuted by a reliable insider within WWE. According to this source, there is no internal confirmation to suggest Rhodes’s dissatisfaction with the company. This insider’s report contradicts the circulating rumors, shedding light on the fact that Rhodes’s merchandise sales are flourishing. This fact, combined with his recent purchase of a luxurious bus, indicates his stable professional and financial standing within WWE.

Wrestlers’ Contracts Expiring in 2024

While the wrestling community debates Rhodes’s status, other WWE stars’ contracts are set to expire in 2024. These include Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Andrade, AJ Styles, and AJ Lee. Speculation about their potential exits and new signings adds to the ongoing discussion about shifts within the professional wrestling landscape.

Giulia’s Potential Move to WWE

As these contract negotiations take place, the wrestling world is also keeping an eye on Giulia. Her contract with Stardom is set to expire in March 2024, leading to predictions of her potential move to WWE. As the world of professional wrestling continues to evolve, fans eagerly await updates on these significant developments.

Despite the rumors, Cody Rhodes remains in good standing with WWE, and the narrative surrounding his alleged discontent appears to be baseless. As the wrestling community unravels, the truth behind these rumors continues to add to the dramatic flair inherent in professional wrestling.