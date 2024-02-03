Cody Rhodes' Unexpected WrestleMania 40 Decision: Paves Way for Potential Reigns-Rock Showdown

In a surprising turn of events, Cody Rhodes, following his victory at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, has chosen not to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. Instead, Rhodes hinted at a potential dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns, setting off a wave of speculation and anticipation among the WWE Universe.

Unexpected Staredown

During a recent episode of SmackDown, Rhodes, in lieu of declaring his own title shot, facilitated an intense staredown between The Rock and Roman Reigns. The unexpected face-off suggested a potential high-stakes match between the two wrestling legends at the upcoming WrestleMania event. The move, however, sparked a significant stir among WWE fans, many of whom were eagerly anticipating Rhodes to 'finish the story' at WrestleMania.

Fans' Disappointment and Brandi's Response

The WWE Universe expressed their disappointment regarding Rhodes' decision. Many fans felt short-changed, having hoped that Rhodes would take Reigns on in a title match at WrestleMania 40. Adding to the drama, Brandi Rhodes, Cody's wife, reacted to the twist in the tale by tweeting the word 'quarterback.' This cryptic tweet is being interpreted as an implication that her husband is acting for the collective good, adding a layer of intrigue to this unfolding narrative.

Reigns' Reign and The Rock's Potential Return

Roman Reigns has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since WrestleMania 38 in 2022. His reign has been one of the most dominant in recent WWE history. With The Rock potentially challenging him at WrestleMania 40, fans are on the edge of their seats, eager to see if The Rock can add another world title to his already illustrious career.