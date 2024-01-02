en English
Sports

Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023

As the end of 2023 drew to a close, professional wrestler Cody Rhodes, also known as ‘The American Nightmare,’ saw a significant boost in merchandise sales. According to Wrestlenomics, Rhodes topped the WWEShop’s apparel category in merchandise sales for the month of December, making his mark without any of his merchandise items ranking in the daily top 10. A feat that resulted in a reverse rank value of 6,175, reflecting the substantial sales performance.

Fierce Competition Among Wrestling’s Finest

In the wrestling merchandise arena, Rhodes was not alone. Other top-selling wrestlers included the likes of CM Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. Each had various items featured in the daily top 10, with their own respective reverse rank values indicating their commendable sales achievements. Among the competitors, Jey Uso’s sales were particularly noteworthy. His sales figures may have seen a boost due to the ‘Yeet’ controversy that made headlines.

Wrestling Legends Make Their Mark

The top ten was not solely composed of current stars. Wrestling legends such as Bray Wyatt, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, and the incomparable Stone Cold Steve Austin also featured in the top ten. Their enduring popularity among fans continues to fuel impressive merchandise sales, even as they step away from the wrestling ring.

Cody Rhodes’ Success: The Result of Fan Popularity

Significantly, Cody Rhodes’ merchandise success seems to be a reflection of his fan popularity rather than any contractual obligations with WWE. This is further underscored by his recent purchase of a luxury bus for travel, a clear sign of his financial success. In the wrestling merchandise game, Rhodes’ success is a telling indication of his standing among fans.

Looking forward, speculation is rife about the potential surge in merchandise sales following The Rock’s much-anticipated return to wrestling. Whether his merchandise will mirror Rhodes’ success remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes continues to make waves, not only in the ring but also in the merchandise sales charts.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

