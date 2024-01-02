en English
Sports

Cody Raymond Commits to University of Wisconsin’s 2024 Football Recruiting Class

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Cody Raymond Commits to University of Wisconsin's 2024 Football Recruiting Class

Michigan’s three-star outside linebacker, Cody Raymond, has officially committed to the University of Wisconsin’s football program as part of the 2024 recruiting class. Despite having scholarship offers from the Temple and Army, the 6’4″, 195-pound linebacker chose to walk on at Wisconsin, enhancing the team’s defensive prowess.

A Standout High School Career

Raymond’s high school career at Utica High School in Michigan is marked with impressive achievements. He earned an all-state selection after recording 120 tackles and eight sacks in his senior year alone. His performance undoubtedly caught the attention of numerous colleges, but the connection and rapport he built with the Wisconsin coaching staff led him to choose the Badgers.

Joining a Formidable Lineup

Raymond will join a formidable group of outside linebackers at Wisconsin. This group includes new transfers John Pius and Leon Lowery, as well as returning starter Darryl Peterson. All of these players bring a wealth of experience and talent to the team, setting the stage for a potential powerhouse in the upcoming season.

Wisconsin’s 2024 Recruiting Class

Raymond is one of five walk-ons in Wisconsin’s 2024 class. The class also features quarterback Milos Spasojevic, wide receiver Langdon Noorgard, linebacker Drew Braam, and safety Mason Lane. Each of these players brings a unique skill set to the team, promising a dynamic and versatile roster for the 2024 season.

Wisconsin’s future looks bright with such a strong recruiting class. With the addition of Raymond, the Badgers are poised to make a significant impact in the coming seasons. The linebacker’s commitment to the program demonstrates the Badgers’ ability to attract top talent and compete at the highest level. The 2024 season is shaping up to be a thrilling journey for the team and its fans.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

