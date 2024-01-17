Cody Hodgson's Comeback: Former NHL Player Returns to Professional Hockey

Cody Hodgson, the former National Hockey League (NHL) forward, is marking his return to professional hockey by signing a professional tryout offer with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League (AHL). This comeback comes eight years after his retirement in 2016 due to a rare muscle disorder known as malignant hyperthermia, linked to a RYR-1 gene mutation.

A Promising Start Halted

Hodgson's early career was marked with promise. After being drafted 10th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in 2008, he led Canada to gold at the 2009 World Junior Championship and earned top player titles in the OHL and CHL. Hodgson's NHL journey, however, was a rollercoaster ride. Despite enjoying his best season in 2013-14 with the Buffalo Sabres, scoring 20 goals and 44 points, consistency eluded him. Overall, Hodgson played 328 NHL games, contributing 64 goals and 142 points with Vancouver, Buffalo, and Nashville.

Return to the Admirals

With the Milwaukee Admirals currently leading the Central Division with a strong record, Hodgson's addition to the team is expected to further bolster their performance. The Admirals are already favorites for the Calder Cup, and Hodgson's rich experience from his time in the AHL, OHL, and NHL will only add to their advantage.

A Trend of Comebacks

Hodgson's return to professional hockey is part of a trend that includes notable players like Jaromir Jagr, Ilya Kovalchuk, Nikolai Khabibulin, and Terry Ryan. These returns not only make for compelling narratives but also serve as testaments to the sheer will and endurance of these athletes, who despite challenges, are making their way back to the rink.