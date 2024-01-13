Cody Garbrandt to Face Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 Among Other Major Matchups

In an electrifying announcement, UFC President Dana White confirmed that former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will face Cody Garbrandt, fresh from his knockout victory over Brian Kelleher, at UFC 300. The much-anticipated event, scheduled for March in Las Vegas, is already setting the stage for a memorable showdown with six confirmed fights involving current or former UFC champions.

Figueiredo vs Garbrandt: A Long-Awaited Clash

Figueiredo, who has now ventured into the bantamweight division, will take on Garbrandt in what promises to be a thrilling 135-pound bout. The fight, the second time the pair have been matched—Garbrandt previously withdrew due to a torn bicep—will test the mettle of both fighters. Figueiredo comes into the event on the back of a decision win over Rob Font, while Garbrandt is riding high from his triumph at UFC 296.

UFC 300: The Stage is Set

The UFC 300 card is generating considerable buzz. With a lineup featuring stalwarts like Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall, Alexa Grasso, and Alexandre Pantoja, the event is shaping up to be one of the highlights of the year. There are whispers of welterweight champion Leon Edwards defending his title against Bilal Muhammad, a development that would further bolster the card’s appeal.

Potential Matchups and Fan Expectations

Among the potential title bouts, a match between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev is a distinct possibility, contingent on Ankalaev’s performance against Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 84. Despite the exciting roster, some fans have voiced concerns about the absence of certain high-profile stars, but the event’s promise of multiple titles on the line is likely to quell any apprehensions. As UFC 300 draws closer, the anticipation builds for what may be one of the most pivotal events in UFC history.