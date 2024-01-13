en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Cody Garbrandt to Face Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 Among Other Major Matchups

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:55 pm EST
Cody Garbrandt to Face Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 Among Other Major Matchups

In an electrifying announcement, UFC President Dana White confirmed that former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will face Cody Garbrandt, fresh from his knockout victory over Brian Kelleher, at UFC 300. The much-anticipated event, scheduled for March in Las Vegas, is already setting the stage for a memorable showdown with six confirmed fights involving current or former UFC champions.

Figueiredo vs Garbrandt: A Long-Awaited Clash

Figueiredo, who has now ventured into the bantamweight division, will take on Garbrandt in what promises to be a thrilling 135-pound bout. The fight, the second time the pair have been matched—Garbrandt previously withdrew due to a torn bicep—will test the mettle of both fighters. Figueiredo comes into the event on the back of a decision win over Rob Font, while Garbrandt is riding high from his triumph at UFC 296.

UFC 300: The Stage is Set

The UFC 300 card is generating considerable buzz. With a lineup featuring stalwarts like Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall, Alexa Grasso, and Alexandre Pantoja, the event is shaping up to be one of the highlights of the year. There are whispers of welterweight champion Leon Edwards defending his title against Bilal Muhammad, a development that would further bolster the card’s appeal.

Potential Matchups and Fan Expectations

Among the potential title bouts, a match between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev is a distinct possibility, contingent on Ankalaev’s performance against Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 84. Despite the exciting roster, some fans have voiced concerns about the absence of certain high-profile stars, but the event’s promise of multiple titles on the line is likely to quell any apprehensions. As UFC 300 draws closer, the anticipation builds for what may be one of the most pivotal events in UFC history.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
53 seconds ago
WIAA Classification Reshapes Washington's School Sports Landscape
Amid the relentless march of time and the steady ebb and flow of student populations, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) is meticulously refining the classification numbers for the 2024-28 cycle. This process, while seemingly just a play of numbers, has profound implications for local schools, reshaping the landscape of interscholastic competitions based on enrollment.
WIAA Classification Reshapes Washington's School Sports Landscape
Listowel Emmets: A Tale of Resilience and Near Successes
5 mins ago
Listowel Emmets: A Tale of Resilience and Near Successes
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
5 mins ago
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
SMU Mustangs vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
3 mins ago
SMU Mustangs vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as Alabama's New Head Coach
3 mins ago
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as Alabama's New Head Coach
Dayton Flyers Triumph Over Duquesne Dukes in Thrilling Basketball Match
3 mins ago
Dayton Flyers Triumph Over Duquesne Dukes in Thrilling Basketball Match
Latest Headlines
World News
WIAA Classification Reshapes Washington's School Sports Landscape
54 seconds
WIAA Classification Reshapes Washington's School Sports Landscape
Anti-vaccination Protesters Disrupt Jacinda Ardern's Wedding
55 seconds
Anti-vaccination Protesters Disrupt Jacinda Ardern's Wedding
SMU Mustangs vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
3 mins
SMU Mustangs vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as Alabama's New Head Coach
3 mins
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as Alabama's New Head Coach
PDP Advocates for Rollback of Electricity Fee Hike in Srinagar Amid Broader Energy Sector Concerns
3 mins
PDP Advocates for Rollback of Electricity Fee Hike in Srinagar Amid Broader Energy Sector Concerns
Dayton Flyers Triumph Over Duquesne Dukes in Thrilling Basketball Match
3 mins
Dayton Flyers Triumph Over Duquesne Dukes in Thrilling Basketball Match
Listowel Emmets: A Tale of Resilience and Near Successes
5 mins
Listowel Emmets: A Tale of Resilience and Near Successes
AI's Transformative Role: A Panacea for Global and Local Challenges?
5 mins
AI's Transformative Role: A Panacea for Global and Local Challenges?
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
5 mins
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app