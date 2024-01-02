en English
Boxing & MMA

Cody Garbrandt: A Tale of Resilience, Redemption, and Desire for the UFC Title

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has publicly opened up about the rocky journey he had embarked on during the years 2017 to 2021. This period was marked by a series of challenges and losses that threatened to derail his successful career. His candid revelations about his struggles with mental health, and its subsequent impact on his performance, provide a rare glimpse into the emotional resilience needed in competitive sports.

The Downfall: 2017-2021

In a span of four years, Garbrandt faced a series of defeats, losing five out of six fights. This tumultuous period included two title fights against T.J. Dillashaw, both of which he lost. The only bright spot amidst this string of losses was his victory against Raphael Assuncao. In his recent interview, Garbrandt gave a detailed account of the emotional turmoil he had endured during this phase. He candidly admitted to the toll these bouts took on his mental health, affecting his focus and performance in the octagon.

The Mental Battle behind the Physical Fight

Garbrandt’s revelations shed light on the often overlooked aspect of professional fighting – the mental battles. The former champion delved into the multitude of emotions that fighters grapple with during a fight. He explained how the fear of defeat, the pressure to perform, and the constant public scrutiny can wreak havoc on a fighter’s mental state, making it as much a battle of the mind as it is of the body.

Resurgence in 2023: Aiming for the Top Again

Despite the challenging phase, Garbrandt has demonstrated his unwavering resolve and resilience. In 2023, he made a triumphant comeback with two consecutive victories. More than just a return to form, these wins signify a mental triumph for Garbrandt, marking a successful battle against his inner demons. He has not only expressed his readiness to step back into the octagon but also his desire to challenge for the title once again. His sights are set on a potential fight with UFC star Sean O’Malley, a match he believes would not only test his mettle but also prove to be a commercial success.

Read More 

0
Boxing & MMA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

