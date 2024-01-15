en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Coco Gauff’s Humorous Take on USTA’s Unflattering Instagram Post

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Coco Gauff’s Humorous Take on USTA’s Unflattering Instagram Post

In an unexpected off-court drama, tennis sensation Coco Gauff addressed an Instagram post by the United States Tennis Association (USTA), which she initially criticized for its unflattering portrayal of players. Gauff, the reigning women’s Grand Slam champion, playing in the 2024 Australian Open, described the post as the “worst thing” she had seen, likening the art style to an unfavorable caricature.

Gauff’s Reaction to Cartoonish Portrayal

The USTA’s ‘hype post,’ aimed to promote the American players, utilized an art style reminiscent of the ‘Wild Thornberrys’ cartoon series. Gauff, however, felt that it did not do justice to the players, suggesting that they all appeared ‘hideous’ and ‘foul.’ She voiced her displeasure on Instagram, leading to the subsequent deletion of the post by the USTA. Fellow American player Jessica Pegula echoed Gauff’s sentiment, expressing her dislike for the artwork.

Clarification and Humor

Despite her initial criticisms, Gauff later clarified that her remarks were made in jest and were a result of her confined situation in her hotel room. She found humor in the situation, even sharing it for discussion in a players’ chat. Her reaction came after her first-round victory at the Australian Open, where she dominated with a 6-3 6-0 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Unanswered Inquiry

Adding a twist to the tale, Gauff revealed that she had contacted the USTA to inquire about the rationale behind the peculiar art style. However, her question remained unanswered, leaving her on ‘read.’ Despite the initial backlash, Gauff confirmed that she harbored no resentment, viewing the entire episode with a touch of amusement.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
13 seconds ago
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
In a gripping encounter at the Australian Open, Czech tennis player Jakub Mensik made his mark by edging past Denis Shapovalov in a thrilling three-set match. Despite some turbulence in his performance, Mensik’s game was marked by 12 aces, including an extraordinary sequence of three consecutive aces during the final game of the third set.
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
Australian Open 2024: Wimbledon Champion Vondrousova Ousted by Ukrainian Qualifier Yastremska
4 mins ago
Australian Open 2024: Wimbledon Champion Vondrousova Ousted by Ukrainian Qualifier Yastremska
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
5 mins ago
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
Indianapolis Airport Hoops Up for NBA All-Star Weekend
24 seconds ago
Indianapolis Airport Hoops Up for NBA All-Star Weekend
Roger Pogoy's Miraculous Return Boosts TNT Ahead of Playoffs
1 min ago
Roger Pogoy's Miraculous Return Boosts TNT Ahead of Playoffs
Dak Prescott Shoulders Responsibility Amidst Dallas Cowboys' Disappointment
3 mins ago
Dak Prescott Shoulders Responsibility Amidst Dallas Cowboys' Disappointment
Latest Headlines
World News
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
6 seconds
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
8 seconds
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
13 seconds
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
21 seconds
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
2023: The Hottest Year on Record - An Escalating Climate Crisis
23 seconds
2023: The Hottest Year on Record - An Escalating Climate Crisis
Guyana's 2024 Budget: A Call for Prioritizing People Over Projects
27 seconds
Guyana's 2024 Budget: A Call for Prioritizing People Over Projects
Austrian Defence Minister Favors Two-Party Government, Sparking Coalition Speculations
38 seconds
Austrian Defence Minister Favors Two-Party Government, Sparking Coalition Speculations
Roger Pogoy's Miraculous Return Boosts TNT Ahead of Playoffs
1 min
Roger Pogoy's Miraculous Return Boosts TNT Ahead of Playoffs
Dak Prescott Shoulders Responsibility Amidst Dallas Cowboys' Disappointment
3 mins
Dak Prescott Shoulders Responsibility Amidst Dallas Cowboys' Disappointment
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
17 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app