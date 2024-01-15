Coco Gauff’s Humorous Take on USTA’s Unflattering Instagram Post

In an unexpected off-court drama, tennis sensation Coco Gauff addressed an Instagram post by the United States Tennis Association (USTA), which she initially criticized for its unflattering portrayal of players. Gauff, the reigning women’s Grand Slam champion, playing in the 2024 Australian Open, described the post as the “worst thing” she had seen, likening the art style to an unfavorable caricature.

Gauff’s Reaction to Cartoonish Portrayal

The USTA’s ‘hype post,’ aimed to promote the American players, utilized an art style reminiscent of the ‘Wild Thornberrys’ cartoon series. Gauff, however, felt that it did not do justice to the players, suggesting that they all appeared ‘hideous’ and ‘foul.’ She voiced her displeasure on Instagram, leading to the subsequent deletion of the post by the USTA. Fellow American player Jessica Pegula echoed Gauff’s sentiment, expressing her dislike for the artwork.

Clarification and Humor

Despite her initial criticisms, Gauff later clarified that her remarks were made in jest and were a result of her confined situation in her hotel room. She found humor in the situation, even sharing it for discussion in a players’ chat. Her reaction came after her first-round victory at the Australian Open, where she dominated with a 6-3 6-0 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Unanswered Inquiry

Adding a twist to the tale, Gauff revealed that she had contacted the USTA to inquire about the rationale behind the peculiar art style. However, her question remained unanswered, leaving her on ‘read.’ Despite the initial backlash, Gauff confirmed that she harbored no resentment, viewing the entire episode with a touch of amusement.