Coco Gauff Reveals Father's Unique Superstition at Australian Open

As the sun dipped over Melbourne's iconic Rod Laver Arena, world No. 4 Coco Gauff had just secured her fourth-round victory at the Australian Open. But it wasn't her win against Poland's Magdalena Frech that had the audience captivated in that moment. It was her candid, humorous revelation of her father's unique game-day superstitions that held the crowd in rapt attention.

Superstition Takes Root

With a smile playing on her lips, Gauff shared that Corey Gauff, her father and a constant figure in her player's box, has developed a unique coping mechanism to manage his nerves during her matches. A pattern that started after her first Grand Slam win at the US Open in 2023, Corey now deliberately chooses not to be present in the stadium. Coco Gauff humorously remarked that Wimbledon might be the last time she sees him in her box, as he now prefers to sit somewhere in the stands, rendering himself difficult to spot.

A Father-Daughter Dynamic

She also delved into the evolution of her relationship with her father, painting a vivid picture of their past disagreements on-court. Navigating the fine line between a father-daughter relationship and a coach-player dynamic is challenging, but the pair has managed to create a harmonious balance. Gauff highlighted how they have worked tirelessly to improve their relationship, reaching an understanding regarding her father's expressions of frustration during matches.

From the Court to the Stands

In a light-hearted plea, Gauff requested the fans to convey her greetings to her father, hinting that she would meet him after the game. As laughter echoed around the arena, it was clear that in her young career, Coco Gauff had already mastered the art of entertaining her audience, both with her powerful game and her engaging off-court anecdotes. As her father's superstition continues to shape their unique game-day routine, audiences worldwide eagerly await Coco Gauff's next on-court revelation.