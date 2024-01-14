en English
Sports

Coco Gauff Criticizes USTA’s Cartoon Artwork of American Players

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:28 am EST
Coco Gauff Criticizes USTA’s Cartoon Artwork of American Players

World’s No. 4 tennis player and the 2023 US Open champion, Coco Gauff, has publicly expressed her disapproval of a cartoon artwork posted by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) on social media. The artwork, intended to support the American players at the Australian Open, has since been removed following the criticism.

Artwork Sparks Controversy

The now-deleted post featured a drawing in the style of the popular cartoon television show ‘The Wild Thornberrys.’ It included depictions of Gauff, along with Jessica Pegula, Ben Shelton, Sebastian Korda, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, and Emma Navarro. Gauff, however, was not pleased with the representation and didn’t hesitate to voice her disapproval.

Gauff’s Public Disapproval

On Instagram, Gauff criticized the artwork, labeling it as ‘hideous.’ She compared the depictions to a situation where a ‘caricature artist decided to make (us) all look like hideous looking people.’ She continued her criticism on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, sharing her preference for a different art style and reiterating her displeasure with the ‘ugly’ portrayal.

Impact on USTA’s Intentions

The post by the USTA aimed to hype the American players participating in the Australian Open. Unfortunately, it was not well received by Gauff, undermining the intended positive message. The controversy led to the removal of the post, indicating the significant influence of player feedback on such promotional endeavors.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

