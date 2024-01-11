Coco Gauff Addresses Social Media Hoax Regarding Australian Open Outfit Allegedly Inspired by Serena Williams

In a vibrant display of sports fashion, New Balance has rolled out two captivating outfits for American tennis sensation Coco Gauff ahead of the 2024 Australian Open. The primary ensemble embodies a sunny yellow top coupled with a skirt adorned in navy stripes, whereas the secondary attire is predominantly navy with yellow stripes adding a dash of contrast. A recent social media post, however, has added an unexpected twist to this fashion unveiling, igniting a wave of speculation regarding the outfits' inspiration.

Advertisment

Fabricating a Fashion Tribute

In the digital expanse of social media, a post surfaced juxtaposing Gauff's yellow outfit with a similar one previously donned by tennis legend Serena Williams. The post further attributed a fictitious quote to Gauff, insinuating that her outfit was a tribute to Williams. The concocted quote read, "With this kit, I definitely wanted to channel my inner Serena. She is an inspiration on and off the court so this one is for her... it even has the lil crop top she had ." The creator of this post later confessed to their surprise over the number of people who fell for the fabricated quote.

Setting the Record Straight

Advertisment

Responding to the hullabaloo, Gauff herself humorously acknowledged being beguiled by the post. While expressing her admiration for Williams, she clarified that her outfit was not inspired by the tennis icon. Gauff narrated an amusing incident where she forwarded the tweet to her agent in a state of bewilderment, reaffirming her reverence for Williams, who she dubbed as a 'fashion queen.'

Gauff's Professional Endeavors

On the professional front, Gauff's trajectory continues to rise meteorically. Having successfully defended her Auckland title in the season's opening tournament, she now has her eyes set on the Australian Open. Her ambition is to lay hands on her maiden title at Melbourne Park and secure her second Grand Slam title. As the tennis world gears up for the Australian Open, fans and followers eagerly anticipate Coco Gauff's performance, both on the court and in the realm of fashion.