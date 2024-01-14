Coco Gauff: A Celebration of Family Love and Professional Triumph

On January 13, Coco Gauff, the 19-year-old tennis prodigy, took a momentary break from her rigorous training schedule to celebrate a momentous family event. It was the 23rd wedding anniversary of her parents, Candi and Corey Gauff, two athletes who transitioned into the role of mentors, playing a pivotal part in Coco’s meteoric rise to tennis stardom.

The Gauff Family: A Legacy of Athleticism and Dedication

Both Candi and Corey were college athletes, with Candi excelling in track and field at Florida State University and Corey showcasing his prowess on the basketball court at Georgia State University. Their shared love for sports, commitment, and dedication led them to the altar on January 13, 2001. The couple, now parents to three children – Coco, Codey, and Cameron, have always prioritized their children’s aspirations, even if it meant making considerable sacrifices.

The family’s relocation from Georgia to Florida and the decision to homeschool Coco were steps taken to nurture her burgeoning tennis career, which began when she was just six years old.

Celebrating Love and Victory

While the Gauffs were commemorating their wedding anniversary, another celebration was in the offing. Coco had recently clinched her second consecutive title at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. This victory marks her seventh career trophy and the first of 2024, making the land of the Kiwis a special place in Coco’s heart.

Candi Gauff, ever-proud and supportive, took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her and Corey’s wedding day, a fitting tribute on a day that also marked her daughter’s resounding success on the tennis court.

Looking Ahead: The Australian Open

As the Gauffs bask in the warm glow of family love and professional accomplishment, Coco is already setting her sights on her next challenge. The young tennis star is now preparing for her first-round match at the Australian Open against Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Entering the tournament as the fourth seed in the women’s singles category, she is looking to build on a successful 2023 run that saw her clinching the US Open and a WTA 1000 title at the Cincinnati Masters. With a 2-0 head-to-head record against Schmiedlova, Gauff is geared to continue her winning streak in the forthcoming match.