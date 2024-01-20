Cockhill Celtic Triumphs in FAI Junior Cup with Resounding 5-0 Victory

In a striking show of resilience and skill, Cockhill Celtic clinched a commanding 5-0 victory over Askeaton-Kilcornan, marking their triumphant advance to the sixth round of the FAI Junior Cup. The match, held at the Charlie O'Donnell Sports Grounds, witnessed the flawless performance of Cockhill Celtic, who, despite their previous defeat in the FAI Intermediate Cup Final, were undeterred and relentless in their pursuit of victory.

Friel Sets the Tone

Garbhan Friel set the ball rolling for Cockhill Celtic, scoring the first goal in the 10th minute. This came after an early penalty that ricocheted off the woodwork, leaving the team undeterred. By the end of the first half, the team established a 1-0 lead, setting the tone for the rest of the match.

Second Half Sees Unrelenting Dominance

The dominance of Cockhill Celtic continued into the second half. Adam McLaughlin found the back of the net, capitalizing on a cross from Peter Doherty, and Jason Breslin further extended the lead with a looping header. This relentless pursuit of victory left the Limerick-based Askeaton-Kilcornan trailing behind, struggling to match the intensity of their opponents.

Sealing the Victory

Late goals from Liam Grant and Luke Rudden further underscored Cockhill Celtic's prowess, cementing their victory. Askeaton-Kilcornan's final attempt to turn the tide was thwarted by goalkeeper Harry Doherty, who remained resolute till the end. With this victory, Cockhill Celtic now advances to the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup, a testament to their talent, determination, and unwavering resolve.