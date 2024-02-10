Coca-Cola Set to Replace Pepsi as Baltimore Orioles' Official Soft Drink Provider

In a dynamic shift that redefines the beverage landscape of Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola is poised to replace Pepsi as the official soft drink provider for the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. This move follows the recent change in the team's ownership, with a new group led by billionaire David Rubenstein and Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. acquiring the franchise for $1.725 billion.

Advertisment

A Shift in the Beverage Boundary

The Baltimore Banner reported the potential switch, although the specifics of the contract remain undisclosed. If finalized, Coca-Cola will supplant Pepsi products at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, commencing in 2024. This development marks a significant turnaround from Pepsi's exclusive four-year partnership with the Orioles that began in 2019, which included prominent advertising and product sales at the stadium.

Coca-Cola's anticipated role as the official energy drink, bottled coffee, bottled water, and soft drink provider for the team and the stadium will further solidify its presence in Major League Baseball stadiums. The company already has existing partnerships with the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Advertisment

A Resurgence of Coca-Cola's Legacy

Coca-Cola was previously the Orioles' exclusive drink partner from 1993 to 2001. The impending deal would see the beverage giant reclaim its position, aligning with the new ownership group's objective to restore the team's former glory. This goal is echoed by Rubenstein, who expressed his commitment to investing in the team's future success.

Pepsi's Previous Prominence

Advertisment

Pepsi's affiliation with the Orioles saw various initiatives, such as the sponsorship of the team's soccer jersey giveaway events in 2022 and 2023. Despite this, the new ownership's vision for the franchise has paved the way for Coca-Cola's return, heralding a new chapter in the Orioles' history.

As the Baltimore Orioles embark on this new era, the return of Coca-Cola to Camden Yards signals a revitalization of the team's legacy. This development not only reconfigures the stadium's beverage scene but also underscores the profound influence of ownership changes in shaping sports franchises.

With the anticipated deal set to take effect in 2024, fans can look forward to a renewed partnership between the Orioles and Coca-Cola. This union, characterized by a shared commitment to excellence, promises to invigorate the team's performance and the fans' gameday experience.