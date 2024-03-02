Cobi Jones Talks Soccer's US Surge: 2026 World Cup Impact, Beckham's MLS Legacy, Pulisic's Leadership

USA legend Cobi Jones has experienced the unique mix of emotions that come with representing your country at a home FIFA World CupTM. The pressure, excitement, and intensity levels were dialed up to new heights when the tournament headed Stateside in 1994 - and Jones and his USA team-mates rose to the challenge. The Americans thrilled their adoring fans by progressing past the group phase for the first time in 60 years and pushed eventual champions Brazil all the way before being edged out in the Round of 16.

"What sticks out most is the huge attention we got," Jones tells FIFA.com. "It was like nothing I'd ever felt before. That's what is going to be like for the US players in 2026. They may not feel like it yet but, when this tournament comes around, they will be superstars here." Jones is braced for a soccer "explosion" when the United States co-hosts the FIFA World Cup 26TM with Canada and Mexico.

Anticipating the 2026 World Cup Boom

"The fact we have three host countries makes this World Cup special," Jones says. "It will pull the whole region together. It's an opportunity for the different federations to work together to make this the best World Cup ever. You're also going to have fans going across borders to see different games and experience new cultures. It's a cool dynamic."

USA's record appearance holder, Jones won 164 caps in a 12-year international career and has been part of the sport's fabric in the United States for more than three decades. He is now one of his country's most respected broadcasters, regularly providing expert analysis on MLS and USA national team games to millions of fans.

Beckham and Pulisic: Pioneers of Growth

Jones played in three World Cups - he humbly highlights "health, good genetics and versatility" as the core reasons for his longevity - and was part of the side which reached the quarter-finals at Korea/Japan 2002. That was USA's best World Cup performance since they finished third at the inaugural edition in 1930 - and Jones is convinced the modern generation can write their own history in 2026.

The Americans' Qatar 2022 campaign ended with a last-16 defeat to the Netherlands, yet their displays in the Middle East provided much cause for optimism. USA's squad boasted an average age of just 25.2 years and was the second youngest at the tournament.

Legacy and Expectations

Now aged 53, Jones remains totally immersed in football. As well as his commentary role, he sits on U.S Soccer's 'Game Changers United' Council, which aims to enhance diversity in the sport, and works with LA Galaxy to promote their local and international community initiatives. He is also a founding investor of NWSL team, Angel City FC.

"It's pretty hectic, especially juggling my roles with being a husband and a dad! But it all keeps me in tune with the game I love." Read on for more of our interview with Jones, who opens up on why Los Angeles will be the perfect stage for USA's World Cup 26 opener, former team-mate David Beckham's influence on MLS, and the most cherished moment in his international career...