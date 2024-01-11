en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Cobblers’ Preparations for Wigan Athletic Clash Shadowed by Fitness Concerns

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
Cobblers’ Preparations for Wigan Athletic Clash Shadowed by Fitness Concerns

As the whistle readies to signal the start of the Cobblers’ face-off against Wigan Athletic, the team’s preparations have been shadowed by uncertainty. The Cobblers’ key attacker, Sam Hoskins, with a commendable tally of 12 goals this season, has been on the sidelines since the 3-0 loss to Stevenage on Boxing Day, grappling with a groin strain. Despite a 12-day hiatus from the football pitch intended for recovery, Hoskins’ return to full fitness by the upcoming game remains clouded in doubt, according to Cobblers’ manager, Brady.

Shadows of Injury

At a recent pre-match media conference, Brady also unveiled that central defender Sam Sherring, on loan from Bournemouth, has been out of action since the Stevenage match. Sherring’s recovery timeline appears to extend by a few more weeks. While minor injuries during training have been a concern, Brady remains optimistic about fielding a robust squad for the upcoming match against the Latics. However, the long-term injured players remain an exception.

Recovering from a Demanding Schedule

The Cobblers were put through a rigorous Christmas schedule with four games squeezed into a span of 10 days. Despite the demanding run, they managed to pocket nine points out of a possible 12. Their journey in the FA Cup was cut short, but the team used the break to rest players and recuperate.

Aiming for Momentum

Brady emphasized the need to maintain momentum and hard work as the team anticipates a return to play. He is hopeful that the rest period has been beneficial and will aid the team in their ultimate goal of retaining their League 1 status. The challenge posed by Wigan Athletic is not lost on the team, and they are putting in arduous work to prepare for the upcoming clash.

0
Health Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
7 mins ago
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Despite the world’s journey towards normality, the specter of Covid-19 continues to cast a long shadow as per the World Health Organization’s (WHO) latest report. The global health body estimates that, on average, 10,000 lives are lost monthly due to this relentless virus, a grim reminder of the ongoing battle against the pandemic. WHO’s Warning
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
36 mins ago
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
54 mins ago
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
15 mins ago
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
21 mins ago
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
32 mins ago
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
Latest Headlines
World News
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
14 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
15 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
16 mins
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
19 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
21 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
21 mins
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
22 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
32 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app