Cobblers’ Preparations for Wigan Athletic Clash Shadowed by Fitness Concerns

As the whistle readies to signal the start of the Cobblers’ face-off against Wigan Athletic, the team’s preparations have been shadowed by uncertainty. The Cobblers’ key attacker, Sam Hoskins, with a commendable tally of 12 goals this season, has been on the sidelines since the 3-0 loss to Stevenage on Boxing Day, grappling with a groin strain. Despite a 12-day hiatus from the football pitch intended for recovery, Hoskins’ return to full fitness by the upcoming game remains clouded in doubt, according to Cobblers’ manager, Brady.

Shadows of Injury

At a recent pre-match media conference, Brady also unveiled that central defender Sam Sherring, on loan from Bournemouth, has been out of action since the Stevenage match. Sherring’s recovery timeline appears to extend by a few more weeks. While minor injuries during training have been a concern, Brady remains optimistic about fielding a robust squad for the upcoming match against the Latics. However, the long-term injured players remain an exception.

Recovering from a Demanding Schedule

The Cobblers were put through a rigorous Christmas schedule with four games squeezed into a span of 10 days. Despite the demanding run, they managed to pocket nine points out of a possible 12. Their journey in the FA Cup was cut short, but the team used the break to rest players and recuperate.

Aiming for Momentum

Brady emphasized the need to maintain momentum and hard work as the team anticipates a return to play. He is hopeful that the rest period has been beneficial and will aid the team in their ultimate goal of retaining their League 1 status. The challenge posed by Wigan Athletic is not lost on the team, and they are putting in arduous work to prepare for the upcoming clash.