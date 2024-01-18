Coaching Carousel in College Football: Auburn Shakeup, Saban Retires, DeBoer Steps Up

The tectonic plates of college football are shifting, as a series of coaching changes ripple across various university teams. The wave began with Auburn University's new head coach, Hugh Freeze, shaking up his team's management. Following a lackluster 6-7 season, Freeze dismissed his offensive and defensive coordinators, ushering in a new era for Auburn.
Surprising Departures and Strategic Appointments
Caught in the sweep were running backs coach Carnell 'Cadillac' Williams and defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge, both former Auburn players, who tendered their resignations. Williams' departure raised eyebrows, given his brief tenure as interim head coach and his significant role in stabilizing the team. Conversely, Etheridge is seeking to advance his coaching career elsewhere and has found a new home at the University of Houston.
Freeze, however, was not left high and dry. He called on Charles Kelly, a former Auburn player with a solid track record as a defensive coach and recruiter, to join the team as co-defensive coordinator.
An Era Ends: Nick Saban Bows Out
While Auburn grapples with its internal changes, a seismic shift occurred in the realm of college football. Nick Saban, the legendary head coach of the University of Alabama, announced his retirement after an impressive 17-year tenure. Saban, known for his historic coaching record including seven national titles, cited the changing landscape of college football, his displeasure with Name Image and Likeness (NIL) regulations, and the transfer portal as reasons for his departure.
A New Dawn: DeBoer Steps Up
In the wake of Saban's exit, Greg Byrne, Alabama's Athletic Director, was tasked with a monumental decision: finding a successor. He turned to Kalen DeBoer, the former University of Washington head coach, to fill the void left by Saban. DeBoer, who boasts a successful coaching background with experience at both the Power 5 level and in the NAIA, was entrusted with the future of Alabama's football program. He won three national championships with the University of Sioux Falls, demonstrating his ability to lead teams to victory.
As we look to the horizon, the college football landscape is set for an intriguing future. From the ashes of the old, new legacies wait to be forged.