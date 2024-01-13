Coach William Wishart Scores 100th Career Win with Shore Regional’s Victory

In a hard-fought game illuminating the spirit of teamwork and determination, Shore Regional’s basketball team clinched a victory against Point Pleasant Beach, sealing a memorable 100th career win for their head coach, William Wishart. Carrying an impressive score of 56-40, the victory also marked Shore’s sixth win of the season, underscoring the team’s prevailing strength in the face of competition.

Driving Force Behind the Victory

The driving force behind this significant win were undoubtedly the performances of Reese Fiore, Conley Smolokoff, and Kimi Sayson. Their efforts were instrumental in establishing an early lead, with the halftime scoreboard reading 33-20 in favor of Shore. Fiore, Smolokoff, and Sayson showcased their skill and tenacity, scoring 16, 14, and 10 points respectively. Despite a spirited performance from Kaitlyn Hard, who led Point Pleasant Beach with 10 points, the opposition could not bridge the gap.

A Milestone for Wishart

This 100th career win marks a significant milestone for Coach Wishart, who is in his eighth year at the helm of the Blue Devils. His leadership, strategy, and unwavering commitment to his team have previously propelled them to consecutive NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 1 championships. His players, motivated to secure this milestone for their coach, played with a heightened sense of unity and purpose.

Reflections on a Journey

As the game drew to a close, Coach Wishart reflected on his journey at Shore. Having never coached girls’ basketball before taking the position at Shore, he expressed his deep connection to the Shore community, which he now considers part of his family. His coaching journey is not merely about the victories, but about the players he has coached, the lessons learned, and the familial bond forged with the Shore community.