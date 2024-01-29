Coach Steve Borthwick's Confidence Fuels England's Readiness for Six Nations

England's head coach, Steve Borthwick, has expressed unwavering confidence in his team's readiness for the imminent Guinness Six Nations tournament. His conviction stems from the extensive game time his players have garnered through their active participation in the Gallagher Premiership and European competitions.

Match-Hardened English Squad

England's squad has accumulated more minutes on the field since the World Cup compared to their French counterparts. Borthwick views this as a distinct advantage, molding the players into more 'match-hardened' warriors. He applauds the competitiveness of the English clubs, notably the six Premiership teams that have advanced to the knockout phase of the Investec Champions Cup. The high stakes of domestic league games, heightened following a reduction in teams, have also contributed to the squad's readiness.

Challenges of the Six Nations

Despite the benefits of the Premiership experience, Borthwick acknowledges that it does not fully equip players for the unique challenges posed by the Six Nations, such as the intense breakdown and contact area battles. He underlines the need for England to enhance their technical, tactical, and fitness aspects, while preserving the minimum standard of fighting spirit and competitiveness expected of the team.

Adapting to Italy's New Play Style

Borthwick also underscores the necessity for England to adapt swiftly to Italy's playing style under their new coach, Gonzalo Quesada. Quesada has introduced a blend of forward dominance and competitive kicking, starkly contrasting his predecessor Kieran Crowley's phased attack approach.

Borthwick's confidence in England's preparedness for the Six Nations serves as a reminder of the integral role the Gallagher Premiership and European competitions play in honing the readiness of national squads. As the tournament approaches, all eyes will be on England to see how their extensive game time translates into performance on the international stage.