Coach Casey Pierce of Slidell Hounds Celebrates 200th Career Victory

Slidell Hounds' coach Casey Pierce etched a remarkable milestone in his coaching career by securing his 200th victory in a District 22-A game against Gold-Burg High School. The Hounds dominated the match, crushing Gold-Burg with a decisive score of 72-31, marking their fifth win in the district season.

A Strong Start

The Hounds got off to a robust start, leading the first quarter with a score of 24-4, a trend that hasn't always been consistent for them, particularly in district play. This impressive performance was largely fueled by the combined efforts of Dax Davis, Manny Peralta, and Kayden West, with Peralta and West contributing a commendable 14 points each to the game's score.

The Road to Victory

Despite not shooting the ball as well as they would have liked, the team still managed to post respectable offensive numbers. Their performance reflected the team's collective strength and determination to win, even when faced with challenges.

Reflecting on the Milestone

Coach Pierce was visibly proud of this achievement, attributing many of his wins to his tenure at Slidell. He acknowledged the need for the team to further refine their game for the remaining seven district matches, emphasizing the importance of continuous improvement in their journey to success.

Looking Ahead

As the team prepares for their next match against Saint Jo at their homecoming event, the energy in Slidell is palpable. Coach Pierce, however, maintains a level-headed approach, noting the unpredictability of the upcoming game. The anticipation builds as the Hounds and their supporters gear up for what promises to be another thrilling encounter.