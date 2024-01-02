en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

CNNs Revolutionize Tactical Analysis in Women’s Football

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
CNNs Revolutionize Tactical Analysis in Women’s Football

In a promising development for women’s football, the tactical analysis and evaluation of players are set to be revolutionized by the application of Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN). These specialized deep learning networks are equipped for handling image recognition tasks, including classification, object detection, and segmentation.

CNN’s Role in Football Analysis

At the heart of this innovative approach are CNN models trained with video data from UEFA Women’s Champions League matches. The models’ primary function lies in recognizing and classifying different football actions and goal angles. Their accuracy rate is a remarkable feat, surpassing 95% in most categories. This high level of precision in identifying movements and angles with minimal misclassifications signifies the model’s reliability and its potential in aiding teams to hone player strategies and decision-making.

Unveiling Hidden Abilities

The study also ventures into an unexplored territory by using CNNs to gauge four hidden abilities of women football players. These abilities include observation and analysis, understanding and judgment, control and coordination, and passing innovation. The evaluation of these abilities, pivotal for the players’ overall performance, is far more nuanced and detailed through CNNs than traditional methods.

Implications for Strategic Planning

The findings of the study imply that CNNs can play a significant role in strategic planning and improvement of players in various positions, including strikers, midfielders, defenders, and goalkeepers. Each of these positions necessitates specific roles and skills for the game. The application of CNNs in women’s football signals a new era in the sport, where technology and tactical acumen merge to foster improved performances and game strategies.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

College Football's Heisman Heroes: Manziel, Newton, Tebow, and Jackson

By Salman Khan

AEW Star Mark Briscoe Eyes TNT Championship: A New Contender Emerges

By Salman Khan

Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls

By Salman Khan

Gaelic Football Teams Set the Stage for 2024 Season: Struggles, Triumphs, and Aspirations

By Salman Khan

Frank Ryan, Legendary Browns QB and Academic, Dies at 87 ...
@NFL · 3 mins
Frank Ryan, Legendary Browns QB and Academic, Dies at 87 ...
heart comment 0
Frank Ryan: Remembering the NFL Legend and Academic Luminary

By Salman Khan

Frank Ryan: Remembering the NFL Legend and Academic Luminary
Regina Pats’ Strategic Trades: A Game-Changer for their Future Success?

By Salman Khan

Regina Pats' Strategic Trades: A Game-Changer for their Future Success?
African Cup of Nations: Cape Verde Begins Training Camp with a Strategic Friendly

By Salman Khan

African Cup of Nations: Cape Verde Begins Training Camp with a Strategic Friendly
Toby Jones Champions Justice in ITV’s New Drama ‘Mr Bates vs Post Office’

By BNN Correspondents

Toby Jones Champions Justice in ITV's New Drama 'Mr Bates vs Post Office'
Latest Headlines
World News
College Football's Heisman Heroes: Manziel, Newton, Tebow, and Jackson
13 seconds
College Football's Heisman Heroes: Manziel, Newton, Tebow, and Jackson
The Rising Wave of Cognitive Enhancers: A Double-Edged Sword?
53 seconds
The Rising Wave of Cognitive Enhancers: A Double-Edged Sword?
SRM Medical College Celebrates Launch of Groundbreaking ENT Books
1 min
SRM Medical College Celebrates Launch of Groundbreaking ENT Books
New York: The 2024 Political Battleground
1 min
New York: The 2024 Political Battleground
AEW Star Mark Briscoe Eyes TNT Championship: A New Contender Emerges
2 mins
AEW Star Mark Briscoe Eyes TNT Championship: A New Contender Emerges
Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study
2 mins
Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study
BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh
3 mins
BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
3 mins
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
3 mins
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
53 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
57 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
60 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app