CMG and DIRECTV Strike New Multi-Year Deal, Restoring All CMG Stations

The long-awaited resolution has finally materialized: Cox Media Group (CMG) and DIRECTV have struck a new multi-year deal, restoring all CMG stations on DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse, effective immediately. The companies extended their gratitude to their patient subscribers and viewers who had to endure the temporary disruption.

A Week-Long Dispute Resolved

Just in time for the Super Bowl LVIII, CMG's stations were reinstated on DIRECTV, following a week-long stalemate between the two media giants. This feud had left viewers in nine markets without access to their preferred channels, including two CBS affiliates in Seattle and Dayton, Ohio, that were scheduled to broadcast the much-anticipated Super Bowl.

Retransmission Consent Fees: The Crux of the Disagreement

The root cause of the dispute was the disagreement over retransmission consent fees. DIRECTV had accused CMG of demanding a double-digit annual rate increase, leading to the blackout of 12 stations across nine markets.

The New Deal: A Sigh of Relief

The newly inked deal brought a collective sigh of relief to both companies and their subscribers. The channel blackout, which had left viewers in limbo, was finally resolved, ensuring uninterrupted access to CMG's stations on DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse.

Ending the Pre-Super Bowl Standoffs

This is not the first instance where CMG has pulled its stations during retransmission negotiations close to the Super Bowl. Last month, DIRECTV signed a new distribution agreement with Tegna, ending a dispute and channel blackout that had commenced in November.

Subscribers' Patience Rewarded

DIRECTV and CMG expressed their heartfelt gratitude to their subscribers for their patience and understanding during the negotiation period. With the new multi-year agreement, viewers can once again enjoy uninterrupted access to CMG's stations, including the Super Bowl LVIII, which was broadcasted on two of CMG's CBS affiliates.

In conclusion, the new multi-year deal between CMG and DIRECTV has successfully restored all CMG stations on DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse, bringing relief to subscribers who had to endure a week-long channel blackout. The agreement was reached just in time for the Super Bowl LVIII, which was broadcasted on two of CMG's CBS affiliates in Seattle and Dayton, Ohio.