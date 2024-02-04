Clovis High Lady Wildcats Face Setback Against Hobbs High Lady Eagles

The Clovis High Lady Wildcats endured a stinging 72-42 defeat at the hands of the formidable Hobbs High Lady Eagles in a District 4-5A basketball game held at Rock Staubus Gym. Despite a spirited start and a commendable run between the third and fourth quarters, the Lady Wildcats struggled to keep their footing for the majority of the game, leaving their district record at an underwhelming 17-5 (0-2 district).

Challenging Path Ahead for Lady Wildcats

The Lady Wildcats now stare down the barrel of three of their four remaining regular-season games being played on the road. Despite this, Clovis High coach Jeff Reed has made it clear that the team’s resolve remains unbroken. They are determined to clinch victories against Roswell High and Carlsbad, keeping their aspirations of competing in The Pit at Albuquerque for the concluding rounds of the 5A state competition alive.

Hobbs High's Lady Eagles Soar High

The Hobbs High Lady Eagles, currently ranked third in Class 5A with a record of 19-3 (2-0 district), and curiously devoid of any seniors on their roster, exhibited their offensive and defensive prowess throughout the game. The Lady Eagles caused 26 turnovers, and their bench outscored that of Clovis High’s, further solidifying their dominance.

Key Players from the Game

Clovis High’s top scorers for the game were Kailyn Jefferson, Zarai Lewis, and Brynn Petner, who collectively contributed all but one of the team’s points. Despite the loss, these players showed promise and could be crucial for the team’s success in the upcoming games. The Wildcats had previously lost narrowly to Carlsbad by a score of 37-35, which was a tough start to their district games. Their next match is against Roswell High, who recently triumphed over Carlsbad, adding another layer of challenge to the forthcoming game.