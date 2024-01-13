en English
Sports

Clippers’ Championship Hopes Revived with James Harden Trade

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:03 pm EST
Clippers’ Championship Hopes Revived with James Harden Trade

As the dust settles on the landscape-shifting James Harden trade to the LA Clippers, the transformation seems nothing short of miraculous. Once a team hanging on the fringes of championship contention, the Clippers now stand as a formidable force. The group has emerged from the shadows, boasting a 21-6 record and occupying the league’s No. 4 scoring margin since the Harden trade. Their defense has surged to 11th in points allowed per possession, and a burgeoning spirit of unity and fight is evident on the court.

Stars Align for Clippers

The arrival of James Harden, a former MVP, has not only boosted the Clips’ offensive might but has also seen stars like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George step up their game. Leonard’s recent three-year, $153 million extension serves as a testament to the team’s upward trajectory. The superstar duo, along with Harden, have displayed a synergy that has propelled the Clippers from being mere contenders to a team that could potentially hoist the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

A Close Look at the Kings

Across the state, the Sacramento Kings are also making waves, though not with the same level of grandeur. The Kings, currently poised for a respectable 51 wins, find themselves in a unique position. They have the potential to make a blockbuster trade, but with players like forward Keegan Murray displaying increasing versatility and improving game, the Kings are demonstrating caution, wary of losing roster flexibility.

Spotlight on Other Players

Lowe’s article also highlights other notable performances in the league. Coby White’s evolution into a lead ball handler for the Chicago Bulls marks a significant shift for the team. Simultaneously, Alperen Sengun’s defensive strides with the Houston Rockets and strategic adjustments by Clippers coach Tyronn Lue are worth noting, contributing to the ever-shifting dynamics of the league.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

