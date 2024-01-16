Clinton-Massie Girls' Wrestling Team Shines at Heart of Ohio Invitational

The girls' wrestling team from Clinton-Massie High School has made their mark at the Heart of Ohio Invitational held at Mechanicsburg High School, securing a laudable 10th position out of 47 participating teams. This commendable accomplishment was largely due to the stellar performances of four wrestlers, who managed to place in the top eight of their respective weight categories.

Kaylee Ramsey: A Crucial Turnaround

One standout was Kaylee Ramsey, who clinched a third-place finish at 120 pounds. Her journey to the podium featured a crucial victory in a rematch against Hallie Winslow of Elgin. Ramsey had previously lost to Winslow in the third round, making her eventual triumph a testament to her resilience and competitiveness.

Heaven Warner: From Underdog to Top Performer

Another remarkable performance came from Heaven Warner, who shook off her 12th seeding to finish fifth at 115 pounds. Warner's tournament was marked by her ability to secure bouts decisively, with four pins to her credit. This included a memorable pin against Calista Binning of West Clermont in the final match for fifth place, underscoring her tenacity and skill.

Shelby Randolph and Ella Groh: Consistent Performers

Also contributing to the team's success were Shelby Randolph and Ella Groh. Randolph and Groh secured eighth place in the 145 and 135 pound categories respectively, demonstrating their reliability as key members of the team.

Clinton-Massie's coach, Cindy Running, expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, appreciating their ability to finish with pins and their steady improvement in skills and confidence. The tournament was won by the reigning state champions from Harrison, with regional powerhouse Lebanon finishing as runners-up. The Clinton-Massie team now eagerly awaits their next challenge at the Brown Brothers tournament in Jackson.