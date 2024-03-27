Cliff Divers Catalin Preda and David Colturi Pioneer Diving in Saudi Arabia's Wadis

Cliff divers Catalin Preda of Romania and David Colturi from the USA became trailblazers by being the first to dive into Saudi Arabia's wadis, marking a significant moment ahead of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2024. Their exploration of Wadis Lajab and Al Rough in Jazan showcased the stunning natural beauty and challenging landscapes Saudi Arabia offers, despite its arid climate.

Historic Dive into Uncharted Waters

During their adventure in Jazan, Preda and Colturi embarked on a hike-and-dive experience, navigating through canyons, valleys, waterfalls, and freshwater ponds. Their journey led them to discover hidden pools perfect for cliff diving, a sport that demands not only physical prowess but also a deep connection with nature. Preda, a two-time World Series stop winner, expressed his awe at the natural majesty of the sites, emphasizing the surreal experience of seeing these locations in person.

Challenges and Triumphs

The divers faced unique challenges in adapting their skills to the distinct topography of the wadis. In Al Rough, they tackled slanted cliffs that required careful navigation for a safe take-off, while Lajab offered a more contained environment with varied heights for diving. Colturi highlighted the dives as among the most challenging he's encountered in his 15-year career, underlining the uniqueness of performing their art in such captivating surroundings.

Preparation for Global Competition

As Preda and Colturi prepare for the upcoming season of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, starting in Athens, they reflect on their Saudi Arabian adventure as a journey of discoveries and trials. The experience not only tested their limits but also left them with memorable impressions and perhaps a few battle scars. Their pioneering dives into Saudi Arabia's wadis have set the stage for what promises to be an exciting cliff diving season, pushing the boundaries of the sport and exploring new frontiers.