Cleveland to Host Pioneering Women-Led Basketball Development Conference 'Changing The Game'

The world of basketball is all set to witness a groundbreaking event as Cleveland prepares to host the first-ever fully women-led player and coach development conference, Changing The Game. Scheduled for April 4-5, 2024, the conference coincides with the exciting 2024 Final Four. The brainchild of professional shooting coach and entrepreneur, BriAnna Joy Garza, the conference aims to serve as a potent platform for fostering connections and sharing insights within the basketball community.

The Vision and the Woman Behind It

Garza, the founder of Shooters Shoot, is renowned for her unique mentorship and training program that emphasizes skill development and intellectual growth. Her clientele includes both WNBA and NBA players, such as Emma Cannon. With Changing The Game, Garza aspires to champion the cause of women in the sport, while also elevating the discourse around player and coach development.

Celebrating the Game with Music and More

A highlight of the conference is an exclusive event featuring Cleveland's renowned disc jockey, DJ Kristyles, scheduled for April 4 at Shooters on the Water. The mixer promises to be a melting pot of entertainment and networking opportunities, combining live music, games, and a celebratory atmosphere. The event is sponsored by Ving Vodka, ensuring that the celebrations will be as spirited as the on-court action.

Backing the Game-Changers

The conference has garnered strong support from a number of sponsors, including the Women's Foundation of Oregon, Ascendax, Workzbe, HoopTech, Proper Play Games, Women's Premier Basketball Association, and The Basketball Academy. Their backing underscores the importance of the event, and their commitment to supporting women's leadership and development within the basketball community.

Registration for the conference is now open, with a promotional code CTG25 offering a discount until March 1. The final registration deadline is April 1, ensuring that interested participants have ample time to confirm their attendance. The stage is set for a game-changing event that promises to rewrite the playbooks for women in basketball.