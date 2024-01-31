Cleveland to Experience Rare Total Solar Eclipse During Guardians' Home Opener; Baltimore Orioles Under New Ownership

On April 8, a rare astronomical event will grace the city of Cleveland, as a total solar eclipse is expected to occur for the first time since 1806. This extraordinary spectacle, which will last nearly four minutes, coincides with the Cleveland Guardians' home opener at Progressive Field. The eclipse, which will bring an estimated 200,000 visitors to the city, is expected to be a breathtaking sight for residents and visitors alike.

Cleveland Prepares for Astronomical Spectacle

The city is bustling with anticipation for the unique celestial event. The Guardians are caught in a delicate balance, debating whether to embrace the eclipse by opening the ballpark early for fans to witness the event together, or to wait until it concludes and commence a night game. The decision hangs in the balance, with Cleveland's unpredictable weather playing a significant role.

A Rare and Enthralling Event

The solar eclipse is a once-in-a-generation event. The sheer rarity of this phenomenon, coupled with its spectacular visual drama, makes it a highly anticipated occasion. The city's population is set to swell temporarily with an influx of visitors eager to witness the spectacle. The last occurrence of this nature took place over two centuries ago, and the next is not expected until the year 2444, further amplifying the event's significance.

Baseball and Business

In related news, the Baltimore Orioles are under new ownership. A group of investors, including notable figures such as Cal Ripken Jr., Grant Hill, Michael Bloomberg, and Kurt Schmoke, has agreed to purchase the team from the Angelos family for $1.725 billion. In arbitration news, Austin Hays is the first of 18 scheduled salary arbitration cases, with Hays seeking $6.3 million and the Orioles countering with $5.85 million. Elsewhere, the New York Mets have re-signed Adam Ottavino on a $4.5 million, one-year contract, and Christian Arroyo has inked a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In a poignant event, a fundraising effort is underway to replace a destroyed statue of Jackie Robinson in Wichita, Kansas, following an act of vandalism. The Los Angeles Dodgers, on the other hand, have announced promotional giveaways featuring Shohei Ohtani, including bobblehead nights and a special hat giveaway.