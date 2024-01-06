Cleveland State Vikings vs. Youngstown State Penguins: NCAA Women’s Basketball Showdown

In a highly anticipated NCAA women’s basketball showdown, the Cleveland State Vikings will play host to the Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The game, set to tip-off at 1:00 PM ET, will be held at the Wolstein Center and will be broadcast on ESPN+ and available for live streaming on Fubo.

Marching into the Matchup on Winning Notes

Both teams stride into this game on the heels of recent victories. Cleveland State celebrated a win against Milwaukee, ending with a scoreline of 64-59. The victory was spearheaded by the impressive performances of Mickayla Perdue and Jordana Reisma. Concurrently, Youngstown State clinched a win over Oakland, closing at 70-63, with Dena Jarrells and Paige Shy at the forefront.

Scoring Statistics and Key Players

On the scoring front, Cleveland State has maintained a balanced record this season, averaging 76.5 points per game. Youngstown State, on the other hand, trails slightly with an average of 58.8 points per game. The key players for Cleveland State include Colbi Maples, Carmen Villalobos, Mickayla Perdue, Jordana Reisma, and Sara Guerreiro. For Youngstown State, the players to keep an eye on are Jen Wendler, Emily Saunders, Dena Jarrells, Malia Magestro, and Paige Shy.

Betting Trends and Predicaments

Betting trends reveal Cleveland State holding a 7-7-0 against the spread (ATS) record this season, while Youngstown State presents a 5-6-0 ATS record. As of now, the game has not been assigned a betting line. However, sports betting enthusiasts can find the latest odds with sportsbooks such as FanDuel and BetMGM.