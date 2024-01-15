en English
Baseball

Cleveland Guardians Welcome Dan Puente Amidst Major Coaching Staff Reshuffle

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
In the ongoing reshuffling of their coaching staff, the Cleveland Guardians have brought on board Dan Puente, a seasoned professional with a rich history in baseball. Puente’s specific role within the Guardians’ ranks remains undisclosed, but his prior experience and expertise suggest he will significantly contribute to the team’s development.

Guardians’ Revamped Coaching Staff

The Guardians have seen notable changes in their coaching staff recently, with Terry Francona stepping down as manager, and Stephen Vogt stepping in to fill his shoes. The latest addition, Dan Puente, brings to the table an extensive background in player development and coaching, having served as a minor-league hitting coach for the Chicago Cubs, specifically with High-A South Bend.

He joins a group of five new Major League coaches announced by the Guardians in November. These changes come on the heels of the departure of the Guardians’ assistant hitting coach, Victor Rodriguez, who left for the Padres to work under new manager Mike Shildt. Other recent coaching additions include Craig Albernaz as bench coach and Kai Correa as fielding coordinator.

Puente’s Journey to the Guardians

Dan Puente’s journey in professional baseball dates back to his selection by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2004 draft. Although he played in the minor leagues, Puente never advanced past Single-A. Post his playing career, Puente served within the organizations of the Astros and White Sox, before his stint with the Cubs. His transition to the Guardians marks a significant milestone in his professional journey.

Guardians’ Pursuit of Improvement

The Cleveland Guardians are on a mission to enhance their performance following a third-place finish in the AL Central division last season. They trailed behind the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers. With the fresh infusion of coaching talent, including Puente, the Guardians aim to turn the tide and elevate their standing in the upcoming season.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

