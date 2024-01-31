Cleveland Guardians Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Tyler Zuber

The Cleveland Guardians have announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Tyler Zuber on a minor league contract, with an invitation to major league spring training in Goodyear, Arizona. Zuber, a former top prospect for the Kansas City Royals, debuted in the Major League Baseball (MLB) in 2020 but sat out the entire 2022 season due to shoulder surgery.

Zuber's Journey

Zuber was released by Arizona in July after pitching in 54 games for the Royals over two seasons. During this time, he recorded a 5.29 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings. His journey has been a testament to resilience and tenacity, making a comeback after a year of recuperation and rehabilitation.

Guardians Bolstering Pitching Depth

The addition of Zuber increases the number of non-roster invitees to 19 for the Guardians. However, the signing of veteran pitcher Carlos Carrasco has not yet been officially confirmed by the club. In recent weeks, Cleveland has been strategically bolstering its pitching depth with several minor league signings.

Recent Signings

The list of recent acquisitions includes left-hander Anthony Banda and right-handers Tyler Beede, Jaime Barria, and Adam Oller. These strategic moves are aimed at strengthening the team's pitching arsenal as they prepare for the upcoming MLB season. The club's focus on rebuilding and strengthening their roster demonstrates a clear vision for the future, underlining the club's commitment to their fans and to the sport.