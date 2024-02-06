Cleveland Guardians Roll Out Exciting 2024 Promotional Schedule

Progressive Field is set to come alive with an array of enticing events and giveaways as the Cleveland Guardians have revealed their 2024 promotional schedule. The agenda promises to blend high-octane baseball action with an engaging fan experience, with a variety of promotional items and special events tailored for those in attendance.

Unveiling a Spectacular Line-up

The range of giveaways is nothing short of spectacular, spanning from bobbleheads and player jerseys to Hawaiian shirts and belt bags. Fans can mark their calendars for some standout dates: Jose Ramirez bobblehead on May 18th, Josh Naylor bobblehead on June 22nd, and Triston McKenzie bobblehead on July 6th. Jerseys featuring player names such as Steven Kwan (June 1), Bo Naylor (July 20), and Andrés Giménez (August 31) will also be part of the giveaway.

More Than Just a Game

The Guardians are offering more than just baseball. Fans can enjoy eight Free Shirt Fridays, savor hot dogs on nine Dollar Dog Nights, and quench their thirst with $2 beers during 17 Pregame in the District nights. Postgame fireworks will light up the Cleveland sky on 13 occasions, and a special post-game concert by DIESEL, none other than basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, will rock the stadium on June 22.

Celebrating Diversity and Awareness

In addition to the thrilling matches and giveaways, the Guardians will host several heritage and awareness nights. These include Disability Awareness Night, Hispanic Heritage Celebration, and an Asian American & Pacific Islander Celebration, reflecting the club's commitment to inclusivity and community engagement.

Online Ticket Sales

With the box office closed due to ongoing renovations, fans can purchase tickets for single games starting February 16 exclusively online. Season ticket plans are also available for purchase on the web. The Guardians have stressed that special ticket packages, which include limited-edition promotional items, must be purchased online and cannot be combined with other offers.