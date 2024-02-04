Cleveland Cavaliers' Victory Overshadowed by Controversial Player Ejections

In an unexpected turn of events, a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the San Antonio Spurs turned volatile despite the Cavaliers having a substantial lead with less than a minute left on the clock. The incident that cast a shadow over the game involved Zach Collins of the Spurs and the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell.

Zach Collins' Illegal Screen

Collins set what was adjudged as an illegal screen on Mitchell which escalated into a flagrant foul penalty two. The penalty was imposed due to Collins extending his elbow and hitting Mitchell in the head. This action was not left unanswered as it resulted in Mitchell shoving Collins, leading to a double ejection from the game.

Reactions to the Incident

The Cavaliers' coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, was quick to condemn Collins' action, labelling it as 'dirty' in his post-match comments. Bickerstaff suggested that Collins' move was a retaliation for a previous play, stating that while he respects the rules of the game, he also believes in self-defense.

Donovan Mitchell's Stand

Confusion was apparent in Mitchell's reaction to the incident. He expressed bewilderment over Collins' motives, citing a lack of provocation during the game and no history of conflict between them. Mitchell acknowledged his push on Collins and predicted a fine, but stood by his reaction to what he perceived as an unfair play.

The Cavaliers, led by Mitchell's stellar performance of 31 points, clinched a victory against the Spurs. Despite the win, the altercation became the highlight of the game, overshadowing the Cavaliers' rise to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.