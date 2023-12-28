en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers Overcome 20-point Deficit to Defeat Dallas Mavericks in Thrilling Encounter

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:14 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:18 am EST
Cleveland Cavaliers Overcome 20-point Deficit to Defeat Dallas Mavericks in Thrilling Encounter

Under the glaring lights of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, a riveting spectacle unfolded on December 23, 2023, as the Cleveland Cavaliers mounted a remarkable comeback. Overcoming a 20-point deficit, the Cavaliers clinched a last-minute victory against the Dallas Mavericks, with a nail-biting final score of 113-110.

Unleashing the Powerhouse

At the heart of the Cavaliers’ victory was the towering figure of Jarrett Allen, whose performance was nothing short of dominant. With an astounding 24 points and 23 rebounds, Allen was the decisive force that propelled the Cavaliers from the brink of defeat to the threshold of victory. This outing marked Allen’s season-high in rebounds and became the seventh instance of a 20-point, 20-rebound game in the ongoing NBA season.

The Bench’s Role in Victory

Another pivotal contributor to the Cavaliers’ triumph was Caris LeVert, who delivered an impressive 29 points off the bench. Displaying exceptional prowess from the three-point range, LeVert made six out of eleven attempts. Also contributing significantly from the bench was Georges Niang, who hit critical shots, including a corner three-pointer that triggered a 20-4 run, transforming a 10-point deficit into a six-point lead.

No Donovan, No Problem

Despite the absence of key players Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, the Cavaliers exhibited resilience, with Isaac Okoro stepping up to the plate with 22 points. On the Mavericks’ end, Luka Doncic’s game-high 39 points – his third consecutive game scoring at least that many – were not enough to secure the win. The game was sealed in the Cavaliers’ favor when Max Strus blocked Seth Curry’s potential game-tying shot.

Looking Ahead

In other NBA news, the Minnesota Timberwolves aim to avoid back-to-back losses against the Mavericks, the Phoenix Suns emerged victorious against the Houston Rockets led by Kevin Durant’s triple-double, and the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Oklahoma City Thunder also secured wins in their respective games.

0
NBA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Oklahoma City Thunder Triumphs over New York Knicks, Paving a Promising Path in the NBA

By Salman Khan

Oklahoma City Thunder Triumph Over New York Knicks in NBA Clash

By Salman Khan

New Zealand Breakers Secure Victory Over Brisbane Bullets

By Salman Khan

Dallas Mavericks See Ownership Shift as Mark Cuban Sells Majority Stake to Adelson, Dumont Families

By Salman Khan

Quirky Slogan T-Shirts: The New Global Conversation Starter ...
@Fashion · 3 hours
Quirky Slogan T-Shirts: The New Global Conversation Starter ...
heart comment 0
Kelly Olynyk: Ascending To Leadership in Canadian Basketball and Utah Jazz

By Salman Khan

Kelly Olynyk: Ascending To Leadership in Canadian Basketball and Utah Jazz
Knicks’ Coach Courts Controversy with Game-Changing Decision

By Salman Khan

Knicks' Coach Courts Controversy with Game-Changing Decision
Kelly Olynyk: ‘Captain Canada’ Making His Mark in Basketball

By Salman Khan

Kelly Olynyk: 'Captain Canada' Making His Mark in Basketball
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Astonishing Comeback and Kevin Durant’s Impact on the Phoenix Suns

By Salman Khan

Cleveland Cavaliers' Astonishing Comeback and Kevin Durant's Impact on the Phoenix Suns
Latest Headlines
World News
Eyesight Changes: A Sign of Aging or Something More Serious?
20 seconds
Eyesight Changes: A Sign of Aging or Something More Serious?
Nancy Mace Criticizes US Officials' Mexico Visit as 'Lip Service' to Border Issues
24 seconds
Nancy Mace Criticizes US Officials' Mexico Visit as 'Lip Service' to Border Issues
Survival Against the Odds: The Story of the Youngest Premature Twins
26 seconds
Survival Against the Odds: The Story of the Youngest Premature Twins
Mexico's 2024 Presidential Election: Implications for U.S.-Mexico Relations
37 seconds
Mexico's 2024 Presidential Election: Implications for U.S.-Mexico Relations
Intense Overnight Raids by Israeli Forces in West Bank: A Strategic Move?
3 mins
Intense Overnight Raids by Israeli Forces in West Bank: A Strategic Move?
Halifax's Centennial Pool: A Historic Landmark's Uncertain Future
3 mins
Halifax's Centennial Pool: A Historic Landmark's Uncertain Future
Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal Was Close in 2022, Reveals Former Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister
3 mins
Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal Was Close in 2022, Reveals Former Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister
Sharmila Tagore Opens Up About Her Battle with Cancer on 'Koffee With Karan'
3 mins
Sharmila Tagore Opens Up About Her Battle with Cancer on 'Koffee With Karan'
Oklahoma City Thunder Triumphs over New York Knicks, Paving a Promising Path in the NBA
3 mins
Oklahoma City Thunder Triumphs over New York Knicks, Paving a Promising Path in the NBA
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
15 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
24 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
35 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app