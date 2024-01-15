Cleveland Browns' Tough Call: The Future of Nick Chubb

As the NFL offseason takes shape, the Cleveland Browns face a critical decision concerning their star running back, Nick Chubb. Chubb, known for his four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and a career average of 5.3 yards per carry, has been sidelined due to a season-ending knee injury. His recovery timeline remains uncertain, and with a substantial cap hit of nearly $16 million next season, the Browns' management is weighing their options.

Advertisment

Cap Management and Potential Replacements

The Browns, seeking to manage their salary cap effectively, could potentially save $12 million if they decide to release Chubb. His dead money would only amount to $4 million, freeing up a significant amount for the team. According to Bleacher Report, potential replacements like D'Onta Foreman and Jerick McKinnon are under consideration, if Chubb were to depart.

Kareem Hunt's Stance and Future Prospects

Advertisment

Kareem Hunt, who has been a consistent performer for the Browns in the last five seasons, has expressed his desire to remain with the team. Despite his pending free agency, Hunt's willingness to return and support the Browns signals his commitment to the franchise. Jerome Ford has also been utilized as part of the Browns' running back committee, offering another option for the team.

Chubb's Recovery and Coach Stefanski's Input

Despite the uncertainty, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has stated that Chubb is progressing well in his recovery. However, he did not provide specific details regarding the timeline for Chubb's return. Chubb's past successes make him an invaluable asset to the Browns, suggesting that the team might explore options like restructuring his contract to retain him.