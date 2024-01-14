en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:19 pm EST
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans

It was an evening of high hopes and anticipation, as fans of the Cleveland Browns gathered at Saucy Brew Works in Ohio City, waiting to witness the Browns take on the Houston Texans in the first round of the NFL playoffs. This marked the Browns’ first playoff game since their appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs almost three years ago. Unfortunately, the euphoria was short-lived as the Browns suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Texans, with a final score of 45-14.

Rookie Quarterback Shines as Veterans Falter

The Houston Texans’ rookie quarterback, C.J. Stroud, put on a stellar performance, throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns. His game was a study in precision and control, tying an NFL rookie record. On the other hand, Joe Flacco, the Browns’ veteran quarterback, had a less than stellar performance. He threw pick sixes on back-to-back drives, marking the first playoff road loss and first wild card loss of his 16-year career.

Texans Dominate While Browns Struggle

The Texans’ dominance was not limited to their offense. Their defense also shone, recording two interceptions for touchdowns off Browns’ quarterback Joe Flacco. The Browns were unable to recover after halftime, and the Texans continued to assert their dominance, leading to an unassailable lead. The Browns’ defense, usually a strong point, faltered, giving up 360 yards of total offense and 31 points.

Looking Forward

The loss marked the end of a challenging season for the Browns, who had faced numerous injuries and quarterback changes throughout the year. Despite the disappointment, Browns’ star Myles Garrett expressed that this defeat could be used as motivation for the next season. The Browns’ future now hangs in balance, with questions about the quarterback position, the running game, and the pressure on head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry to take the franchise to the next level.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NFL

See more
16 mins ago
Houston Dominates Cleveland in High-Scoring NFL Clash
In a riveting NFL clash, the Houston team overpowered Cleveland in a high-scoring game, marking the final score at 45-14. Houston’s dominant performance was punctuated by a series of significant plays, turning the tide of the game in their favor. Highlight Plays Define the Game A 76-yard touchdown pass from Stroud to Jordan and two
Houston Dominates Cleveland in High-Scoring NFL Clash
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
4 hours ago
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
4 hours ago
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
NFL Wild Card Games: Inactive Players Announced for Dolphins-Chiefs Clash
55 mins ago
NFL Wild Card Games: Inactive Players Announced for Dolphins-Chiefs Clash
Rookie Phenom C.J. Stroud Leads Texans to Dominant Playoff Victory
1 hour ago
Rookie Phenom C.J. Stroud Leads Texans to Dominant Playoff Victory
Kelce Brothers in NFL: A Tale of Two Personalities
2 hours ago
Kelce Brothers in NFL: A Tale of Two Personalities
Latest Headlines
World News
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
13 seconds
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
15 seconds
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
39 seconds
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
41 seconds
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
45 seconds
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
45 seconds
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
St. Thomas Tommies Lead Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
1 min
St. Thomas Tommies Lead Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Grand Canyon Antelopes on Verge of 13-Game Winning Streak in WAC Showdown
1 min
Grand Canyon Antelopes on Verge of 13-Game Winning Streak in WAC Showdown
Shirtless Miami Dolphins Fan Braved Historic Cold During AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game
4 mins
Shirtless Miami Dolphins Fan Braved Historic Cold During AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app