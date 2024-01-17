Cleveland Browns Sign Linebacker Caleb Johnson to Reserve/Futures Contract

The Cleveland Browns have brought in linebacker Caleb Johnson on a reserve/futures contract. Johnson, who made his entry into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets post the 2023 NFL Draft, is an alumnus of the University of Miami. He concluded his college stint with a commendable performance in the 2022 season, racking up 48 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a couple of forced fumbles.

Johnson's Journey in NFL

Johnson's journey post his initial signing has been quite eventful. He spent time on the practice squads of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals before being scooped up by the Browns. He was with the Steelers during the season but was released in October. He was signed to their practice squad on Oct. 24 and was with the team for only a few practices. He played in four preseason games with New York, recording 13 tackles.

Johnson's Attributes

Standing at 5'11 3/8" and 228 pounds, Johnson exhibits decent agility coupled with impressive straight-line speed. His addition to the Browns' roster comes as part of a couple of reserve/futures deals, the other being Jayden Peevy, a second-season player signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent.

Looking Ahead

This move by the Browns adds depth to their linebacking corps. Johnson's potential and his previous performances hint at a promising future. It remains to be seen how he will leverage this opportunity to further his NFL career.