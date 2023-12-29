Cleveland Browns Favored to Win Despite Absence of Aaron Rodgers

In a thrilling turn of events, the Cleveland Browns, currently standing with a record of 10-5, are inching towards a potential playoff berth despite having had to resort to their fourth starting quarterback this season. As they gear up to face the New York Jets without their star player Aaron Rodgers, the Browns are still favored to secure a win.

Fourth Consecutive Game for Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco, who took the reins as the Browns’ starting quarterback, will be playing his fourth consecutive game on Thursday Night Football. Despite the team’s quarterback conundrum, Flacco has accumulated the most passing yards among the team’s quarterbacks this season, demonstrating his prowess on the field.

The Betting Odds

As the Browns prepare to square off against the Jets, they stand as a 7.5-point favorite with a game total of 35 points. This is notably the lowest for Week 17 in the NFL. Despite the public’s general reservation throughout the season, there has been a significant shift in betting patterns for this game. A staggering 73 percent of bets and 84 percent of the total dollars wagered at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the Browns to cover the spread. This marks their highest percentage handle for the season at DraftKings.

Contrasting Records Against The Spread

The Browns have a solid record against the spread (9-5-1), showcasing their competitive edge. In stark contrast, the Jets (5-9-1 ATS) are trailing behind, struggling to keep up. Trevor Siemian will be the starting quarterback for the Jets, stepping in for the injured Zach Wilson.

In light of these developments, it's important to note that readers are reminded to comply with local laws on sports betting and gambling, ensuring a responsible approach to this exciting aspect of the sporting world.

