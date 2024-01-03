en English
Football

Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:29 am EST
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown

In a move that could affect the team’s playoff strategy, the Cleveland Browns are contemplating whether to rest key players, including starting quarterback Joe Flacco, in the forthcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the Browns’ playoff berth already secured, the game’s outcome has minimal bearing on the season’s result. However, the decision could have significant implications for the team’s postseason performance and overall welfare.

Flacco’s Potential Rest and the Financial Implications

Flacco, who has started the Browns’ last five games, has a financial incentive tied to each game he plays and the team wins. For each victory, Flacco secures $75k, with the amount escalating for deeper playoff runs. The team’s management is now faced with the decision of whether Flacco should play, even if it’s just for a single play, to meet these contractual obligations. The expectation is that P.J. Walker will start against the Bengals, with newly signed Jeff Driskel acting as his backup.

Stefanski’s Strategy: Resting Key Players

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is considering resting some starters, including Flacco, to avoid potential injuries as the team prepares for a wild card round game. The final decision on player participation will be made by Stefanski, taking into account the team’s best interest and inputs from the players. Despite the game’s inconsequential nature, Stefanski has emphasized the importance of finishing strong and potentially making history by reaching the 12-win mark for the first time in nearly four decades.

The Bengals Encounter: A Playoff Prelude

The Browns and Bengals are set to face off in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season. Despite numerous injuries and Flacco coming off the bench, the Browns have managed to secure a playoff spot. The Bengals, however, have struggled throughout the season and will miss the postseason. The game, while deemed unimportant, will serve as a litmus test for the Browns’ playoff readiness and may offer some unexpected narratives.


Football Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments




