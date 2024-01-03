Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown

In a move that could affect the team’s playoff strategy, the Cleveland Browns are contemplating whether to rest key players, including starting quarterback Joe Flacco, in the forthcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the Browns’ playoff berth already secured, the game’s outcome has minimal bearing on the season’s result. However, the decision could have significant implications for the team’s postseason performance and overall welfare.

Flacco’s Potential Rest and the Financial Implications

Flacco, who has started the Browns’ last five games, has a financial incentive tied to each game he plays and the team wins. For each victory, Flacco secures $75k, with the amount escalating for deeper playoff runs. The team’s management is now faced with the decision of whether Flacco should play, even if it’s just for a single play, to meet these contractual obligations. The expectation is that P.J. Walker will start against the Bengals, with newly signed Jeff Driskel acting as his backup.

Stefanski’s Strategy: Resting Key Players

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is considering resting some starters, including Flacco, to avoid potential injuries as the team prepares for a wild card round game. The final decision on player participation will be made by Stefanski, taking into account the team’s best interest and inputs from the players. Despite the game’s inconsequential nature, Stefanski has emphasized the importance of finishing strong and potentially making history by reaching the 12-win mark for the first time in nearly four decades.

The Bengals Encounter: A Playoff Prelude

The Browns and Bengals are set to face off in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season. Despite numerous injuries and Flacco coming off the bench, the Browns have managed to secure a playoff spot. The Bengals, however, have struggled throughout the season and will miss the postseason. The game, while deemed unimportant, will serve as a litmus test for the Browns’ playoff readiness and may offer some unexpected narratives.