en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season

In a series of roster moves announced by the Cleveland Browns, they have signed defensive end Sam Kamara to their practice squad while releasing punter Matt Haack and guard Joey Fisher. The shifting of players on the practice squad has been a regular occurrence throughout the season, with Kamara, Haack, and Fisher making intermittent appearances.

Sam Kamara’s On-and-Off Journey with the Browns

Sam Kamara’s journey with the Browns has been marked by intermittent involvement since 2022. Despite his participation in 37 defensive snaps in a game against the Houston Texans in Week 16 of the season, and seven defensive snaps during the Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his on-field impact has been minimal with no recorded statistics. Prior to his time with the Browns, Kamara had a stint with the Chicago Bears in 2021, where he played eight games and achieved ten combined tackles and one tackle for a loss.

Haack’s Brief Stint as Replacement Punter

Meanwhile, Matt Haack had a brief role as a punter for the Browns in their recent victory over the New York Jets. This was due to the absence of the starting punter, Corey Bojorquez, who suffered a quad injury. Haack punted three times, amassing a total of 155 yards. His release from the squad could hint that Bojorquez might be ready to return for Week 18.

Joey Fisher’s Yet Unmarked Journey

Lastly, Joey Fisher, an undrafted free agent from Shepherd, has yet to make his mark in any regular-season games this year. Before joining the Browns in December, Fisher spent time on the practice squads for both the San Francisco 49ers and the Steelers. His future with the Browns remains to be seen.

The Browns’ clinching of a playoff berth and their secured position as the fifth seed in the AFC Playoffs underscores their successful season, despite the roster turbulence and the challenge of starting four different quarterbacks. The shuffling of the practice squad reflects the team’s strategy to adapt and overcome injuries and other adversities throughout the season.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess

By Salman Khan

Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game

By Salman Khan

Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope

By Salman Khan

MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic

By Salman Khan

Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season ...
@Sports · 29 seconds
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season ...
heart comment 0
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent Series of Girls’ Prep Basketball Games

By Salman Khan

Thrilling Outcomes in Recent Series of Girls' Prep Basketball Games
Farmington Parks and Recreation Grapple with Extensive Storm Damage

By Salman Khan

Farmington Parks and Recreation Grapple with Extensive Storm Damage
Harrison Butker: The Kicker Turning Heads in Week 18

By Salman Khan

Harrison Butker: The Kicker Turning Heads in Week 18
Snapshot of Girls’ High School Basketball: A Symphony of Competition

By Salman Khan

Snapshot of Girls' High School Basketball: A Symphony of Competition
Latest Headlines
World News
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
11 seconds
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
23 seconds
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
23 seconds
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
25 seconds
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
29 seconds
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
31 seconds
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
48 seconds
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
50 seconds
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent Series of Girls' Prep Basketball Games
59 seconds
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent Series of Girls' Prep Basketball Games
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
46 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app