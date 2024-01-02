Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season

In a series of roster moves announced by the Cleveland Browns, they have signed defensive end Sam Kamara to their practice squad while releasing punter Matt Haack and guard Joey Fisher. The shifting of players on the practice squad has been a regular occurrence throughout the season, with Kamara, Haack, and Fisher making intermittent appearances.

Sam Kamara’s On-and-Off Journey with the Browns

Sam Kamara’s journey with the Browns has been marked by intermittent involvement since 2022. Despite his participation in 37 defensive snaps in a game against the Houston Texans in Week 16 of the season, and seven defensive snaps during the Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his on-field impact has been minimal with no recorded statistics. Prior to his time with the Browns, Kamara had a stint with the Chicago Bears in 2021, where he played eight games and achieved ten combined tackles and one tackle for a loss.

Haack’s Brief Stint as Replacement Punter

Meanwhile, Matt Haack had a brief role as a punter for the Browns in their recent victory over the New York Jets. This was due to the absence of the starting punter, Corey Bojorquez, who suffered a quad injury. Haack punted three times, amassing a total of 155 yards. His release from the squad could hint that Bojorquez might be ready to return for Week 18.

Joey Fisher’s Yet Unmarked Journey

Lastly, Joey Fisher, an undrafted free agent from Shepherd, has yet to make his mark in any regular-season games this year. Before joining the Browns in December, Fisher spent time on the practice squads for both the San Francisco 49ers and the Steelers. His future with the Browns remains to be seen.

The Browns’ clinching of a playoff berth and their secured position as the fifth seed in the AFC Playoffs underscores their successful season, despite the roster turbulence and the challenge of starting four different quarterbacks. The shuffling of the practice squad reflects the team’s strategy to adapt and overcome injuries and other adversities throughout the season.