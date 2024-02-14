Cleveland Auto Show 2024: Revving Up with the Latest Vehicles and Ride N' Drives

Get ready, Cleveland! The Auto Show is roaring back to the I-X Center, offering a thrilling mix of new vehicles and exhilarating ride n' drives from February 23 to March 3.

A Spectacle of Automotive Innovation

This year's Cleveland Auto Show is set to dazzle car enthusiasts and industry professionals alike with an impressive display of concept, development, and production vehicles from manufacturers around the globe. Stellantis, Chevrolet, Ford, Kia, Audi, Bentley, Maserati, and Lexus are just a few of the popular brands gearing up to showcase their latest models.

Ride N' Drive Experience

One of the show's most anticipated features is the opportunity to test drive nine different brands directly from the show floor. This hands-on experience allows visitors to get a true feel for the vehicles and explore the cutting-edge technology and innovations that are driving the automotive industry forward.

Attractions for Every Auto Enthusiast

In addition to the wide range of vehicles on display, the Cleveland Auto Show will feature several exciting attractions, including the Classics, Exotics, Millionaire's Row, and Motorsports. The I-X Center, located at One I-X Center Drive in Cleveland, Ohio, offers 7,200 on-site parking spaces and can also be easily reached by taxi or public transportation.

Monday - Saturday: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Tickets can be purchased online for $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and children aged 12 and younger, while children aged 6 and younger can enter for free. Don't miss out on this annual celebration of all things automotive!

As the countdown to the Cleveland Auto Show begins, there's no denying the excitement in the air. This year's event promises to be a spectacular showcase of the latest and greatest in the automotive world, offering an unforgettable experience for all who attend.