en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Clemson’s Struggles Continue: Third Consecutive ACC Loss to Virginia Tech

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Clemson’s Struggles Continue: Third Consecutive ACC Loss to Virginia Tech

The Clemson men’s basketball team, ranked 21st in the nation, endured a disheartening 87-72 defeat against unranked Virginia Tech, marking their third consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) loss. The Wednesday night duel at Cassell Coliseum saw the Clemson Tigers struggle to find their footing, resulting in a defensive onslaught led by Virginia Tech’s Sean Pedulla, who racked up a career-high 32 points.

Defensive Dilemmas and Offensive Ordeals

Virginia Tech’s offensive prowess, coupled with Clemson’s apparent defensive struggles, proved to be a lethal combination. The Tigers allowed 11 three-pointers on 57.9% shooting, contributing significantly to their downfall. Key players, PJ Hall and Joseph Girard III, were held to 11 and 12 points respectively, further exacerbating the team’s predicaments.

Coach Brownell’s Post-Game Dissection

In the post-game dissection, Clemson’s Coach Brad Brownell expressed his surprise at the team’s poor first-half defensive performance. He acknowledged that the psychological impact of previous games might have impaired the players’ performance. Despite adequate preparation, the team failed to execute their game plan, leading to missed opportunities and fatal defensive lapses. Coach Brownell commended Dillon Hunter for his defensive efforts and urged PJ Hall to strive for better positioning on the court.

Looking Ahead: A Path to Recovery

Despite the setbacks, Brownell reminded critics of Clemson’s strong non-conference record and highlighted the abundance of opportunities for recovery in the remaining 16 games. Ian Schieffelin was singled out for his commendable performance, but the overall sentiment was that the team needed to make smarter, tougher plays and exhibit more consistent follow-through. The next challenge for Clemson is a crucial game against Boston College at the Littlejohn Coliseum, where they hope to regain their momentum in the season.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
5 mins ago
Walker Buehler's Recovery Boosts Dodgers' Optimism for Upcoming Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking at a crucial season ahead in the wake of a disappointing 2023 performance, a misfortune largely attributed to the absence of their starting pitcher, Walker Buehler. Buehler, a two-time All-Star pitcher, missed the entire season due to Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repair, leaving a void that
Walker Buehler's Recovery Boosts Dodgers' Optimism for Upcoming Season
Middlesbrough's Tactical Masterclass in FA Cup Clash Against Aston Villa
7 mins ago
Middlesbrough's Tactical Masterclass in FA Cup Clash Against Aston Villa
Jelena Ostapenko Gears Up for Australian Open with Strong Adelaide Performance
7 mins ago
Jelena Ostapenko Gears Up for Australian Open with Strong Adelaide Performance
YouTuber Speed Sparks Controversy with Comments on Messi; Lionel Messi's Inter Miami World Tour Announced
5 mins ago
YouTuber Speed Sparks Controversy with Comments on Messi; Lionel Messi's Inter Miami World Tour Announced
Jason Nolf Clinches Second Consecutive Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Event
5 mins ago
Jason Nolf Clinches Second Consecutive Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Event
Mighty Warriors Coach Acquitted: Inconsistencies in Assault Allegations
7 mins ago
Mighty Warriors Coach Acquitted: Inconsistencies in Assault Allegations
Latest Headlines
World News
St Vincent and the Grenadines Moves to Acquire Historic Island of Balliceaux
3 mins
St Vincent and the Grenadines Moves to Acquire Historic Island of Balliceaux
Body Language Showdown: DeSantis vs Haley in GOP Presidential Debate
3 mins
Body Language Showdown: DeSantis vs Haley in GOP Presidential Debate
AI in Healthcare: Balancing Innovation and Regulation
3 mins
AI in Healthcare: Balancing Innovation and Regulation
Supreme Court Approves Shimla Development Plan 2041: A Landmark Victory for Sustainable Development
3 mins
Supreme Court Approves Shimla Development Plan 2041: A Landmark Victory for Sustainable Development
Pet Pug Survives Shocking Ingestion of Hairbands
5 mins
Pet Pug Survives Shocking Ingestion of Hairbands
Walker Buehler's Recovery Boosts Dodgers' Optimism for Upcoming Season
5 mins
Walker Buehler's Recovery Boosts Dodgers' Optimism for Upcoming Season
YouTuber Speed Sparks Controversy with Comments on Messi; Lionel Messi's Inter Miami World Tour Announced
5 mins
YouTuber Speed Sparks Controversy with Comments on Messi; Lionel Messi's Inter Miami World Tour Announced
Jason Nolf Clinches Second Consecutive Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Event
5 mins
Jason Nolf Clinches Second Consecutive Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Event
Mighty Warriors Coach Acquitted: Inconsistencies in Assault Allegations
7 mins
Mighty Warriors Coach Acquitted: Inconsistencies in Assault Allegations
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
33 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
1 hour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app