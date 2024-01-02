en English
Clemson’s No.3 Passes Torch: TJ Parker Steps into Xavier Thomas’s Shoes

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:33 am EST
Clemson’s No.3 Passes Torch: TJ Parker Steps into Xavier Thomas’s Shoes

In a symbolic ‘passing of the torch’ from one Clemson Tiger to another, TJ Parker, a promising player on the defensive line, has announced he will be wearing the iconic No.3 jersey, previously adorned by the formidable Xavier Thomas. Having concluded his tenure with a decisive victory in the Gator Bowl over Kentucky, Thomas leaves behind a legacy of profound contribution to the team’s defense. Now, the torch is set to be carried by Parker, who embarks on a more prominent role as the team’s top pass rusher.

Legacy of the No.3 Jersey

The No.3 jersey of Clemson Tigers has a rich history, most recently worn by Xavier Thomas. His significant contributions to the team’s defense were marked by a triumphant end at the Gator Bowl. The game saw the Tigers scoring a Gator Bowl-record 28 fourth-quarter points, leading to a dramatic victory. Thomas’s approval of Parker taking over the No.3 jersey adds a layer of significance to this change.

Parker’s Rise to Prominence

Parker, who wore the No.12 in his impressive freshman year, made a notable impact with 32 total tackles, 12.5 for loss, and 5.5 sacks. His rise to prominence and his adoption of the No.3 jersey signals a new era for the Clemson Tigers. As he steps into Thomas’s shoes, Parker is set to carry forward the legacy of the No.3 jersey and is expected to be a key player for the team’s defense in the upcoming 2024 season.

The Gator Bowl Victory

The Gator Bowl victory underscored the prowess of the Clemson Tigers. The team’s defensive line, despite initial struggles, created three consecutive turnovers and held Kentucky to 92 rushing yards. The Tigers secured the win by driving 68 yards in 12 plays, culminating in a 3-yard touchdown run by Phil Mafah with 17 seconds to play. This victory, marked by several key stats and individual achievements, sets the stage for the upcoming season, where TJ Parker, donned in No.3, will aim to make his mark.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

