Clemson Football Honors 128th Team with Annual Awards Banquet

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST
Clemson Football Honors 128th Team with Annual Awards Banquet

Clemson Football recently marked the accomplishments of its 128th team with an awards banquet at the Poe Indoor Facility. The celebratory event honored numerous players for their achievements spanning performance, improvement, leadership, and team spirit, underlining the commitment and dedication that each member brings to the team.

Solid Rock Award and Hustle Award

The Solid Rock Award, given to the most solid, consistent, and dependable players at each position, was bestowed upon QB Cade Klubnik, RBs Phil Mafah and Will Shipley, among others. The Hustle Award, signifying those who consistently put forth effort and inspired their teammates, was also presented at the event.

Tiger Pride Award – MVP

Notably, the Tiger Pride Award (MVP) was handed to Klubnik, Mafah, and Shipley for offense, and DE T.J. Parker, LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and CB Nate Wiggins for defense, acknowledging their crucial contributions to the team’s performance.

Emerging Players and Other Awards

The banquet also spotlighted players who are expected to make a significant impact on the team in the future, including Ronan Hanafin, Jay Haynes, and others. Special Teams and Strength awards were given to players who excelled in specific skill sets and conditioning. Additionally, the event highlighted academic achievements, spiritual leadership, and lifetime achievement, with Levon Kirkland honored with the Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award.

Overall, the event was a comprehensive recognition of the players’ hard work, dedication, and contribution to Clemson Football, showcasing the spirit and camaraderie that defines the team.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

