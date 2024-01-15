Clements High School's Boys Basketball Team on a Winning Streak: A Season to Remember

In a display of athletic prowess that has left spectators and rivals in awe, Clements High School's boys basketball team has been delivering a season for the books. Leading the charge are senior guards Divine Ugochukwu and Bryce Mathews, who started their journey as sophomores on a team that finished 28-10 and reached the regional tournament. Today, they command a team that stands undefeated, boasting a remarkable 22-0 record.

Advertisment

Star Performances and Team Dynamics

Ugochukwu, a four-year starter, has been a consistent powerhouse on the court, with an average of 17.2 points, 6.4 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. Mathews complements him with his exceptional playmaking skills. However, the strength of Clements lies in its diversity - a blend of talent from all classes that fuels its success. Noteworthy contributors include sophomore Aziz Olajuwon and freshman Keshav Vijaykumar, whose performances have been crucial to the team's success.

Adding to their edge is their significant size advantage, with four players towering over 6-foot-5. This blend of skill and physicality, blended with remarkable team chemistry, has been instrumental in securing two tournament wins and a No. 9 state ranking by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Advertisment

Resilience Amid Challenges

Despite facing challenges such as playing without key player Aziz Olajuwon recently, the Rangers have demonstrated resilience that matches their talent. Their sights are firmly set on their first district title in two decades. Coach Van Price commends the team's consistent effort and unity, factors that have been key to their stellar performance this season.

Looking Ahead

As the season progresses, the Rangers remain focused on maintaining their momentum and scoring further success in the playoffs. They are building on the foundation set by last year's team, which won three playoff games. While Clements High School's boys basketball team has been the talk of the town, they are just one among several high school basketball teams delivering impressive performances this season, including Atascocita and Seven Lakes, who have also maintained winning streaks.