Cleiton's Extra-Time Goal Clinches Victory for East Bengal in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final

In a football match that kept viewers on the edge of their seats, East Bengal's recent Brazilian recruit, Cleiton, emerged as the game-changer. His decisive goal in the 111th minute led East Bengal to victory in an encounter marked by rollercoaster events and intense competition.

A Test of Nerves and Strategy

The match saw both teams reduced to 10 men, with East Bengal losing Shouvik due to a second booking, and Mourtada Fall of Odisha FC being sent off after his second offence. Despite this, East Bengal showed resilience, defending their lead until the final whistle blew.

Significant Victory for East Bengal

The victory has far-reaching implications, as East Bengal is now set to participate in the preliminary stage of the AFC 2023-24 Asian Champions League 2. This win stands testament to their grit and determination, as well as the strategic acumen of their coaching staff.

A Game of Fluctuating Fortunes

The match was a saga of fluctuating fortunes, with Odisha FC initially taking the lead in the 39th minute, thanks to a well-timed strike by Mauricio. East Bengal responded swiftly with a penalty by Saul Crespo in the 62nd minute, changing the dynamics of the game. Odisha FC, however, didn't relent. Nandhakumar Sekar equalized the score with a goal in the 52nd minute, adding another twist to the tale. Jahouh managed to level the score once again for Odisha FC when he converted a penalty in the 98th minute. But it was Cleiton's extra-time winner that ultimately tipped the scales in East Bengal's favor.