Clearfield Lady Bison Triumphs Over Philipsburg-Osceola in High-Scoring Clash

In an intense showdown of high school basketball, the Clearfield Lady Bison demonstrated their dominance by seizing a 71-42 triumph over the Philipsburg-Osceola Lady Mounties. This victory was not just another win— it marked one of the highest point totals of the season for the Lady Bison, further solidifying their reputation in the competition.

A Commanding Start

From the outset, the Lady Bison displayed a robust performance, taking a 19-9 lead in the first quarter. This momentum was carried forward, resulting in a 49-21 advantage by halftime. The star of the game was undoubtedly sophomore Mia Helsel, who led her team with an impressive 23 points. Yet, the victory was not solely an offensive spectacle. Clearfield’s defensive efforts were equally praiseworthy, restricting the Lady Mounties’ scoring opportunities throughout the game.

Other Noteworthy Contributors

While Helsel stole the spotlight, she was not alone in her efforts. Teammates Sonny Diehl and Hannah Glunt also played pivotal roles in the win with significant contributions of 16 and 13 points, respectively. Despite the significant victory, Clearfield’s Achilles heel was exposed as they struggled at the foul line, making only 18 out of 27 attempts.

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Struggle

The Philipsburg-Osceola Lady Mounties, despite their best efforts, struggled to break through Clearfield’s defense. Khendyl Sharrer and Maddy Maunich led their team offensively with 14 and 13 points respectively, but were unable to turn the tide in their favor. Their struggle at the free-throw line mirrored Clearfield’s, with the team making only 15 out of 24 attempts.

Looking Ahead

With this victory under their belt, the Lady Bison currently hold a 6-5 record for the first half of the season and are now setting their sights on the next game. Their upcoming opponents are the Bellwood-Antis Blue Devils, the match is slated to take place on their home court with the junior varsity playing at 6 p.m., followed by the main game at approximately 7:30 p.m.